Zscaler named leader by Gartner and IDC for cloud security and data loss prevention

Zscaler announced it has been positioned by Gartner, Inc. in the Leaders quadrant of the “2025 Security Service Edge Magic Quadrant.” This year, Zscaler set the bar by excelling beyond all other vendors, placing highest on the ‘Ability to Execute’ axis.

SSE enables secure, identity- and policy-driven access for the right users to the appropriate internet resources, SaaS platforms, and private applications. The report calls out key SSE market drivers such as VPN replacement, Zero Trust networking, and SaaS adoption and GenAI security, stating: “Gartner estimates that SaaS is the largest cloud revenue generator and that it will grow at a compound annual rate of over 15% through 2028.” 1

Leveraging over 15 years of cybersecurity innovation and insights from thousands of CIOs and CISOs, Zscaler enhances this approach with Zero Trust Everywhere. By expanding the SSE platform beyond user access, Zscaler enables organisations to streamline their IT operations through a unified, cloud-native SSE platform designed to safeguard their entire enterprise.

“We’re proud to see Gartner recognise Zscaler’s position in the Leaders quadrant, reinforcing our mission to help organisations unlock the full potential of their information while driving business performance,” said Jay Chaudhry, CEO, Chairman, and Founder of Zscaler. “Being named a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for SSE is a testament to our commitment to delivering a comprehensive, industry-leading SSE platform that safeguards enterprises against today’s rapidly evolving and complex threat landscape. My vision is to extend Zero Trust Everywhere– to users, to branches, to workloads, and IoT/OT devices.”

Further strengthening its leadership in cloud security, Zscaler has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Data Loss Prevention (DLP) 2025 Vendor Assessment. This recognition highlights Zscaler’s innovative approach to protecting sensitive information across globally distributed organizations, empowering enterprises to tackle modern security challenges while enabling business continuity and operational efficiency.

The IDC MarketScape evaluated Zscaler’s DLP capabilities as part of its Zero Trust ExchangeTM platform. Zscaler offers cloud-first solutions designed to mitigate risks associated with data breaches, malicious actors, and accidental exposures, helping to ensure compliance with diverse data sovereignty regulations and delivering resilience across hybrid workforces.

The IDC MarketScape cited the following strengths for Zscaler:

Market Foundation in Zero Trust: “Zscaler has a sizeable customer base for its Zero Trust Network products. This gives Zscaler a solid foundation for expanding and growing its data security footprint while offering customers a consolidated experience.”

World-Class Customer Support and Seamless Integration: “Customer feedback cited the speed and depth of Zscaler’s customer service and support, as well as the interoperability with other products in the portfolio.”

“Being named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape for Data Loss Prevention validates Zscaler’s focus on enabling secure cloud transformation while addressing critical business needs like data residency, resilience, and regulatory compliance,” said Andreas Hartl, Senior Vice President, Asia Pacific & Japan at Zscaler. “Our Zero Trust Exchange platform eliminates the complexity of securing sensitive data across jurisdictions, helping organizations navigate evolving cloud threats such as AI-driven attacks, undersea cable interruptions, and public cloud outages. With innovative features, AI guardrails, and streamlined failover mechanisms, Zscaler empowers customers to confidently adapt to the demands of today’s digital economy while reinforcing trust with partners and end-users.”

These dual recognitions from Gartner and IDC reinforce Zscaler’s differentiated approach to cloud-delivered security. As enterprises embrace Zero Trust to drive secure digital transformation, Zscaler’s unified platform empowers them to reduce complexity, stay ahead of evolving threats, and meet the demands of a modern, resilient business.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Security Service Edge, Charlie Winckless, Thomas Lintemuth, Dale Koeppen, Charanpal Bhogal, 20 May 2025.