HCLTech integrates NVIDIA AI Enterprise and omniverse with HCLTech’s GenAI solutions

HCLTech announced that it has integrated NVIDIA AI Enterprise with its GenAI-led service transformation platform, AI Force, and NVIDIA Omniverse with its physical AI solution, SmartTwin™. These integrations aim to drive faster AI adoption for enterprises by streamlining software development cycles and enhancing engineering efficiency.

The NVIDIA AI Enterprise software—including NVIDIA NIM and NeMo Retriever microservices —along with the NVIDIA Llama Nemotron model family and NVIDIA AI Blueprints, will enable HCLTech’s AI Force enterprise users to achieve accelerated release timelines, improved code quality and enhanced operational efficiency across coding, testing, legacy modernization, and process optimization.

Simultaneously, HCLTech’s SmartTwin™ platform will harness NVIDIA Omniverse™, enabling enterprises to build interoperable data pipelines on OpenUSD, integrate third-party engineering tools, and run high-fidelity virtual simulations. The result: faster, more successful product launches and significant cost savings through optimized processes and reduced reliance on physical prototypes.

“AI is empowering enterprises to achieve operational excellence and business growth across industries. Our work with NVIDIA will bring a wide range of capabilities and benefits to businesses across industries as they adopt AI products and services across their operations,” said Vijay Guntur, CTO and head of Ecosystems, HCLTech.

“Agentic and physical AI are transforming every industry from customer service and healthcare to manufacturing and logistics by automating complex workflows, optimising operations and fostering sustainability and growth,” said John Fanelli, Vice President, Enterprise Software, NVIDIA. “With the integration of the NVIDIA AI Enterprise and NVIDIA Omniverse technologies, HCLTech’s AI Force and SmartTwin platforms can help businesses rapidly integrate AI and simulation technology into their operations.”