UBS India hosts first-ever campus hackathon in their offices

UBS India hosted it’s first-ever in-office campus hackathon, inviting young talent from across the country to solve real-world challenges through technology and innovation.

Over 5,000 students from leading academic institutions across India participated in a preliminary coding assessment. Of these, 129 students were shortlisted from 17 campuses, grouped into 22 teams, and invited to UBS’s offices in Mumbai and Pune for a 24-hour non-stop challenge.

Participants tackled live problem statements focused on social impact—aligned with UBS India’s purpose of reimagining the power of investing to create a better world. The key themes included:

  1.  Connecting classrooms to industry experts to enhance learning outcomes
  2.  Creating an upskilling platform to empower youth with better career opportunities
  3.  Creating a tech-enabled donation system to streamline the delivery of educational resources

Throughout the hackathon, UBS Distinguished Engineers mentored the participants—helping them understand the real-world context of the challenges, guiding them during brainstorming sessions, and offering support to overcome technical hurdles. While the ideas and execution remained entirely student-led, the mentors played a key role in helping teams navigate and refine their solutions based on practical insights.

The top three teams presented solutions using cutting-edge technologies, including AI models and blockchain, to address pressing issues in India’s ed-tech landscape. High-potential ideas will be considered for Minimum Viable Product (MVP) development and further refinement.

The winning teams were felicitated by the UBS India leadership team:

  1.  Winners: Indira Gandhi Technical University Delhi
  2.  1st Runners-Up: MIT- World Peace University and Vishwakarma Institute of Technology.
  3.  2nd Runners-Up: Dwarkadas J Sanghvi College of Engineering & SPIT Mumbai

With this initiative, UBS India reaffirms its commitment to nurturing future-ready tech talent, championing purpose-driven innovation, and empowering communities through collaborative problem-solving.

