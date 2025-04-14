Sasken technologies completes acquisition of Borqs technologies to strengthen IoT and 5G product engineering capabilities

Sasken Technologies announced that it has completed the acquisition of BORQS International Holding Corp on April 8, 2025. This follows the announcement made on November 09, 2024, by the Company of its intent to acquire the ODM and software services business of Borqs Technologies, Inc. (Borqs)

Sasken has consistently delivered innovative solutions across various industries through its Engineering R&D services. The strategic acquisition of Borqs’ businesses underscores Sasken’s commitment to enhancing its expertise in these services and is aligned with Sasken’s 60x4x3 strategy to drive growth, innovation, and competitiveness in the market.

This collaboration will expedite Sasken’s Chip-to-Cognition journey by integrating specialized design skills at scale and complementing existing investments in semiconductors, cybersecurity, and artificial intelligence. With this acquisition, Sasken aims to provide comprehensive end-to-end product development and production realization solutions for its global clients to help in their journey of commercializing connected devices.

Licenses, IP Portfolio, and Engineering capabilities from this transaction will accelerate Sasken’s 60x4x3 journey across semiconductors, consumer electronics, automotive, and high-tech customers. By integrating Borqs’ deep expertise in embedded software and wireless product solutions, Sasken will significantly expand its portfolio in high-demand areas such as IoT, 5G, and connected consumer devices.

Borqs is a global provider of embedded software and products for the Internet of Things (IoT), providing customizable, differentiated, and scalable Android-based smart connected devices and cloud service solutions. Leveraging strategic partner relationships with leading chipset vendors to maximize its broad software and intellectual property (IP) portfolio, Borqs has achieved superior leadership and customer recognition throughout the world. As a Google® licensed partner for Android & Android Wear, Borqs employs 300+ design specialists across India and China.

Hareesh Ramana, one of the founders of Borqs Technologies Limited and Managing Director of Borqs India, will join the Sasken leadership as part of this acquisition and lead the efforts to integrate Borqs’ capabilities into the Sasken repertoire.

Commenting on the acquisition, Rajiv C. Mody, Chairperson, Managing Director & CEO, Sasken Technologies Limited, said: “This acquisition reflects our commitment to expanding our technological footprint and delivering advanced solutions to meet the evolving demands of our customers. By integrating Borqs’ capabilities, we will strengthen our portfolio, improve our competitiveness, and drive future growth in high-demand markets like Automotive, SatCom, Consumer, Industrial, IoT, and 5G.”

“The completion of this acquisition marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for Borqs. Joining forces with Sasken gives us the strategic scale and technological alignment to accelerate innovation in connected devices, IoT, and 5 G. With our Agile and Tech-first approach, we are confident in our ability to deliver even greater value to our customers and partners worldwide,” said Hareesh Ramanna, Executive Vice President, Co-General Manager, Managing Director of India Operations and Head of Software Development, Borqs Technologies, Inc.