Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  HCLTech joins Salesforce as an Agentforce Partner to drive agentic AI innovation

HCLTech joins Salesforce as an Agentforce Partner to drive agentic AI innovation

News
By Express Computer
0 25

HCLTech has been selected by Salesforce to be part of its Agentforce Partner Network. As an Agentforce partner, HCLTech will leverage its Salesforce digital modernisation expertise to help clients, especially in financial services, deploy AI-driven agents that significantly improve user experiences.

This strategic partnership is set to revolutionise the landscape of autonomous and AI-enabled virtual agents, empowering enterprises to modernise their SaaS applications with advanced multi-modal AI technology and accelerate their adoption of AI-driven agents. The partnership allows HCLTech to assist enterprises in transitioning from simple chatbots to sophisticated AI solutions capable of handling complex, multi-channel interactions.

HCLTech and Salesforce are partnering to bring agentic AI to PenFed Credit Union, America’s second-largest federal credit union, accelerating its journey toward enhanced member engagement and operational efficiency.

“PenFed is collaborating with HCLTech and Salesforce to bring a next-generation, AI-powered agent experience to our members and employees, enhancing service and support like never before,” said Atif Munir, Chief Technology Officer, PenFed Credit Union.

“At HCLTech, we empower clients with AI-driven agents to enhance operations, improve customer service and drive innovation. Being chosen as a Salesforce Agentforce partner reflects our dedication to leveraging cutting-edge technology and highlights our role in shaping the future of AI,” said Sadagopan S, Executive Vice President, Global Head of SaaS & Commercial Applications.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus

Stay updated with News, Trending Stories & Conferences with Express Computer
Follow us on Linkedin
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image