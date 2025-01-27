HCLTech joins Salesforce as an Agentforce Partner to drive agentic AI innovation

HCLTech has been selected by Salesforce to be part of its Agentforce Partner Network. As an Agentforce partner, HCLTech will leverage its Salesforce digital modernisation expertise to help clients, especially in financial services, deploy AI-driven agents that significantly improve user experiences.

This strategic partnership is set to revolutionise the landscape of autonomous and AI-enabled virtual agents, empowering enterprises to modernise their SaaS applications with advanced multi-modal AI technology and accelerate their adoption of AI-driven agents. The partnership allows HCLTech to assist enterprises in transitioning from simple chatbots to sophisticated AI solutions capable of handling complex, multi-channel interactions.

HCLTech and Salesforce are partnering to bring agentic AI to PenFed Credit Union, America’s second-largest federal credit union, accelerating its journey toward enhanced member engagement and operational efficiency.

“PenFed is collaborating with HCLTech and Salesforce to bring a next-generation, AI-powered agent experience to our members and employees, enhancing service and support like never before,” said Atif Munir, Chief Technology Officer, PenFed Credit Union.

“At HCLTech, we empower clients with AI-driven agents to enhance operations, improve customer service and drive innovation. Being chosen as a Salesforce Agentforce partner reflects our dedication to leveraging cutting-edge technology and highlights our role in shaping the future of AI,” said Sadagopan S, Executive Vice President, Global Head of SaaS & Commercial Applications.