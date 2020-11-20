Health Tech company, Prescribe, raises 1 crore from Titan Capital & other marquee investors

Read Article

Health Tech start-up, Prescribe has raised Rs. 1 crore in the seed funding round led by Titan Capital and other marquee groups of investors including Angel list syndicate and Curofy founders. The funds will be used to grow the sales team, engage in strategic partnerships with pharmaceutical companies and HIS providers in order to reach 500+ hospitals in 6 months. Prescribe is a health tech company offering a Shopify model for healthcare institutions like hospitals, clinics, pharmacies, labs, etc.

The company provides services to hospitals by leveraging online platforms like WhatsApp and help them to increase revenue, increase efficiencies, and customer delight. Prescribe’s unique AI-based platform enables seamless interaction between hospital/clinic administration, doctors, and patients without the need of downloading any new app. It enables healthcare institutions to manage patients, increase medicine sales, and lab bookings.

Basis of the funding received and from the Titan Capital & First Cheque (Angel list syndicate and Curofy founders) Nived Narayanan, Co-founder & CEO, Prescribe said, “We are delighted to receive this tremendous support from the investors who not only provided us their financial support but at the same time who understands our business model.

He further added, “India has a huge divide in terms of care provided in the rural areas and there is a huge push by the government to solve this with the new NDHM policies. We are at the forefront to provide digital tools required to enable world-class medical care in every village of the country. This will help us to make every effort to identify challenges in the Indian healthcare industry and solve them with technology.

Bipin Shah, partner at Titan Capital, “Prescribe has really done a commendable job of bringing Hospital-OPDs online and giving better access to patients. With everything transforming to digital, especially amidst COVID, Prescribe is very relevant for the Healthcare industry. We are really impressed with the thought process and vision of the team in providing healthcare solutions by leveraging technology.”

Kushal Bhagia, CEO – Firstcheque.vc, “Prescribe is enabling digital healthcare delivery by connecting doctors to their patients on WhatsApp. This helps doctors save time and offers patients convenience and choice of quality healthcare in the comfort of their own homes. We are excited to back them as they now scale their innovative offering across India!”

Prescribe entered the healthcare space in 2018 post conducting one on one interviews with 300+ doctors across India and now its services are trusted by 50+ Hospitals including 5 of the largest hospital chains in the country.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]