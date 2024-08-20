Express Computer

Hewlett Packard Enterprise to acquire Morpheus Data

HPE announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Morpheus Data, a pioneer in software for hybrid cloud management and platform operations. The acquisition of Morpheus reflects HPE’s commitment to simplify IT complexity by expanding the hybrid operations capabilities available through HPE GreenLake cloud. Unifying complete hybrid capabilities on a single platform like HPE GreenLake is critical as enterprises grapple with IT estates that are more heterogenous and complex to manage.

Morpheus will enhance HPE GreenLake by providing multi-vendor, multicloud application provisioning, orchestration and automation, as well as FinOps capabilities for cloud cost optimisation. Morpheus complements HPE’s successful acquisition of IT operations management leader OpsRamp in 2023. These capabilities will solidify HPE as the first vendor to provide a full suite of enterprise-grade capabilities and services across the hybrid cloud stack2 and will make HPE GreenLake the future-proof hybrid cloud destination for enterprises.

“With the acquisition of Morpheus Data, we will take the next major leap to make HPE GreenLake cloud the de facto platform for innovating across hybrid IT,” said Fidelma Russo, executive vice president and general manager, hybrid cloud and CTO at Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

To prevent IT complexity from being an innovation bottleneck, HPE GreenLake is evolving into the future-proof platform for managing virtualised, cloud-native and AI workloads. Morpheus advances this vision by enabling customers to orchestrate and automate the full lifecycle management of applications across hybrid environments. HPE GreenLake customers will be able to seamlessly provision and manage almost any workload across traditional and modern cloud environments including brownfield private and public infrastructure.

HPE GreenLake will also help enterprises optimise spending across cloud environments through extensive FinOps capabilities. HPE will combine its multi-vendor, multicloud IT data with Morpheus’ FinOps capabilities to enable customers to understand their cloud spend, put guardrails around usage and optimise their workloads to lower costs.

“This acquisition is the result of a long-term relationship between HPE and Morpheus Data that has already proven successful with customers. Together we will be able to help more customers transform their multicloud, multi-vendor IT estates to thrive and innovate in this increasingly complex and fragmented IT landscape,” said Brian Wheeler, co-founder and CEO, Morpheus Data.

HPE portfolio integration and availability
The transaction is expected to close early in the fourth quarter of the HPE 2024 fiscal year, subject to customary closing conditions. Morpheus Data’s technology will be integrated with HPE GreenLake cloud and HPE’s private cloud portfolio and continue to be offered as standalone software. HPE will support existing customers and partnerships.

