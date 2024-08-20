The impact of 5G on digital transformation

By Ajay Mathur, Senior Vice President, Telecom, InfoVision

The advent of 5G technology marks a remarkable milestone in the evolution of cellular networks. As the fifth generation of mobile technology, 5G follows a lineage that began with 1G in the 1980s. This latest iteration aims to connect devices, machines, and people through high-speed (data rates of up to 1Gbps shall be supported in some specific environments like indoor office spaces, while a minimum of 50Mbps shall be available everywhere) and low-latency data connections (10ms latency in general and 1ms for special cases). The potential of 5G technology lies in its capacity to revolutionise industries, enable innovative business models & services, and provide an unprecedented level of connectivity. In India, the availability of 5G saw substantial improvement in 2023, rising from 28.1% in Q1 to 52.0% in Q4 This highlights the rapid adoption of 5G, driven by the government’s emphasis on digitalisation and the expanding reach of broadband services.

Enabling smart factories

One of the most profound impacts of 5G is observed in the manufacturing sector, particularly in the transformation towards smart factories. Current factory operations rely heavily on Wi-Fi networks, which, despite being cost-effective, suffer from interference and are cumbersome to manage in large industrial environments. The introduction of high band 5G SA (Stand Alone deployments) offers a reliable alternative, enabling seamless wireless control of machines, manufacturing robots and Industrial Internet of things (IIOT) using connected smart devices in industrial applications for remote monitoring and automated predictive maintenance. This shift is crucial for the realisation of Industry 4.0, characterised by automation, real-time data exchange, and the integration of cyber-physical systems. As per a study by the McKinsey Global Institute, 5G-enabled innovations could boost the global GDP in the manufacturing sector by $400 billion to $650 billion by 2030.

Modernising healthcare

The commencement of 5G technology holds significant promise for the healthcare sector. The high-speed and low-latency capabilities of 5G are crucial for advancing telemedicine, enabling remote surgeries, and facilitating real-time patient monitoring. With 5G, the transfer of large medical data files becomes swift and efficient, enhancing diagnostic accuracy and treatment efficacy. Connected wearable devices can continuously track and relay vital health metrics to medical professionals in real-time, supporting proactive health management and timely interventions. This sophisticated technology is set to bridge gaps in healthcare access, especially in remote and underserved regions, thereby making high-quality healthcare more accessible to all.

Making everything ‘smart’

The proliferation of Internet of Things (IoT) devices is a major outcome of the 5G revolution. 5G’s ability to support a high density of connected devices per square kilometre, ensuring high speed connectivity and low latency will drive the rapid expansion of IoT applications across various sectors. In smart cities, intelligent homes, and connected vehicles, IoT devices will become increasingly prevalent. These connected ecosystems will enable efficient energy management, enhanced public safety, and improved transportation systems. Additionally, the synergy between 5G and IoT is poised to spark new business models and services, fuelling innovation and contributing to economic growth.

Revolutionising entertainment and media

The entertainment & media industry is witnessing a paradigm shift with the rollout of 5G. High-definition video streaming, augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), and immersive gaming experiences are becoming mainstream, thanks to the ultra-fast speeds and low latency offered by 5G and supported by Edge computing. This technology allows for the seamless streaming of 4K and even 8K videos, providing viewers with an unparalleled viewing experience. Additionally, 5G will enable new forms of interactive and immersive content, transforming how audiences consume media. The potential for real-time AR and VR applications extends beyond entertainment, impacting education, training, and various other fields.

Making autonomous vehicles a reality

The integration of 5G technology brings exciting advancements to autonomous vehicles. For self-driving cars, the reliance on ultra-reliable, low-latency communication networks is critical for ensuring both safety and efficiency. 5G enhances this by enabling instant data exchange between vehicles, infrastructure, and cloud systems, allowing autonomous vehicles to respond rapidly and navigate intricate environments effectively. This breakthrough not only improves the safety and performance of self-driving cars but also paves the way for smarter transportation networks. With its capability to reduce traffic congestion and optimise route planning, 5G stands poised to revolutionise urban mobility while minimising environmental impact.

Empowering financial services

5G technology is set to remodel the financial services industry with its enhanced capabilities. The sector requires high-speed, secure connections to fully leverage advanced financial technologies like blockchain, mobile banking, and real-time payments. 5G delivers this by enabling swift and secure transaction processing using enhanced security protocols of user authentication, data encryption and near real time processing. The technology’s increased bandwidth and minimal latency allow for the immediate processing of vast amounts of financial data, leading to improved risk management and more informed decision-making. As 5G becomes integrated into financial institutions, it will drive innovation, elevate customer experiences, and enhance operational efficiency.

Future prospects of 5G

The outlook for 5G technology is set to redefine the landscape of digital transformation across numerous industries. With the global 5G services market valued at USD 83.24 billion in 2021, forecasts predict a substantial growth trajectory, with an anticipated compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23%, reaching USD 188 billion by 2025. This projected expansion is propelled by the increasing need for high-speed internet and the integration of advanced technologies into various fields. In the near future, 5G is expected to bring about major advancements, including the extension of network coverage, the rollout of innovative applications, and the enhancement of existing services. Convergence with emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and edge computing will lead to more sophisticated and adaptive systems. The technology will also have a profound impact on sectors such as education, agriculture, and public safety. As we advance towards a more interconnected and digital world, 5G will continue to reshape how we live, work, and interact, driving economic growth and elevating the global standard of living.