Hey There! WhatsApp To Introduce These New Features

Facebook-owned WhatsApp has very well established its place in the messaging platforms realm and is now all set to roll out some new features to make the app more efficient. The last update to the app was the “dark mode” feature which allows users to enable a dark theme on the app. Dark Mode was already introduced by Instagram and Twitter earlier as users found it easier to view their feed and not feel the white light glare.

WhatsApp has always been a platform that understands user needs and has over time updated their platform with features that make their app easy. The news of them working on more features is quite exciting especially at a time when everyone is locked in home and using WhatsApp to its maximum capacity.

This is what one can expect from the upcoming features:

Disappearing messages!

There was a time when you could not delete a sent message on WhatsApp. This would often cause unwanted or wrongly addressed texts reaching the receiver which then had to be followed with an explanation. WhatsApp recognized this and updated the app to allow deleting messages in a specified time. However, the users can now expect ‘disappearing messages’ feature that will delete the message based on a time period set for it, just like in WhatsApp Statuses!

Group call for more than 4

The reason apps like HouseParty, Zoom, Google hangout, etc are seeing more downloads during the lockdown is because they host more than 4 people on a video call. Due to the lack of social engagements, people are filling the void with virtual conversations. WhatsApp allows only 4 people on a call at the moment and with the new features, we can expect to see more.

Image Search

Fake news has been a constant worry for all social media platforms and WhatsApp is no different. One can soon expect a search tool that is specific for images sent on the application that can be immediately checked on Google Image Search for authenticity.

Multiple devices

One can use WhatsApp on one account and on one device. If you log into WhatsApp from another device, the first one logs off. The new features may allow users to have WhatsApp accessible from multiple devices. For example, Instagram Accounts can be used on any device and at the same time. You just need to log in. Similarly, WhatsApp may also allow that.

Summing Up…

While these are only a few expectations users have from WhatsApp, there are a lot more that haven’t been mentioned above. The company will be focusing on them based on priority and some updates may also be made to its privacy and security features owing to the cybercrime outbreak in the current time. One can only wait!

