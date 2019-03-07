Hilti selects FarEye to build a digital integrated ecosystem with third-party vendors

Hilti, a leading developer and manufacturer of products, systems, software and services that provide the construction and energy sectors with clear added value. Among all the services, one of the standard services that Hilti provides is delivery of its product to customers’ site or office, as per their preference and also provides an end-to-end solution for repair of tools with hassle-free pick-up and return. In order to provide fast & reliable deliveries to its customers, Hilti has tied up with FarEye, a leading technology provider to enable digital logistics, gain real-time visibility of goods movement, predictability with actionable insights and build a digital integrated ecosystem with third-party vendors.

Working with various 3PL partners across the country, a major pain area for Hilti was to manage these partners, map them against each other, track individual shipments and keep the customers informed on the status along with actionable insights. Additionally, manual processes and lack of proper communication between transporters and logistics managers resulted in manpower wastage and high wait time at warehouses for loading/ unloading of products.

“Supply chain providers across the globe are aiming to achieve complete visibility and seamless collaboration amongst all the stakeholders. For us, the fundamental challenge was lack of real-time visibility on the movement of shipments once they left the warehouse. FarEye seamlessly integrated with the various data sources available with our 3PL partners to provide predictive visibility at every step. The team at FarEye is well qualified and very flexible. They have been more of consultants for us rather than a technology vendor. FarEye Transportation ensures that our supply chain is now more reliable & optimized & supports our business in making time-sensitive data-backed decisions,” says Puneet Dhamija, Director- Operations, Hilti India.

FarEye’s state-of-the-art technology has been a key enabler for the company in many ways:

1. Seamless Collaboration: With the connector integration module, FarEye helps manage data collection from multiple third-party vendors’ Transporter Management Systems and Warehouse Management Systems and makes relevant information available to the right stakeholder at the right time with actionable insights.

2. Improved Visibility: Real-time visibility of goods from the start of their journey until the final destination along with live tracking and estimated time of arrival updates.

3. Digitalization of Processes: Hilti achieved 100% automation of processes which increased operational efficiency and reduced loading time by 2 to 3 hours at the warehouse.

4. Scalable Logistics with 3rd Party Vendors: Seamless integrations with 3PL vendors enabled Hilti to scale processes as per requirement.

5. Better Customer Experience: Customers get the exact status of orders and service requests in real time at the convenience of their mobile devices, improving their experience and trust in the brand.

6. Actionable Insights: With real-time and predictive analytics, logistics managers are able to make better business decisions with a proactive approach.

“We are delighted to work with Hilti and enable them in their quest to create products which power the professional construction industry. We are glad they have chosen our platform to create the most advanced and satisfying delivery experience for their customers. FarEye provides predictable and actionable business insights across the value chain, which helps Hilti to increase its overall efficiency, cut costs and increase profitability,” says Kushal Nahata, CEO & Co-founder, FarEye.

FarEye uses automation and machine-learning algorithms to help HILTI in transforming its operations and enabling logistics managers to gain a 360-degree view of what is going on the field. The platform provides them with an analytics dashboard for KPI mapping, vendor performance management, identification of bottlenecks and mitigates it in time. Intelligent allocation of freight to 3PL partners and digital proof of deliveries makes operations efficient and cost-effective.

