Infosys to deliver engineering and digital services to Rolls-Royce Group

Infosys has been selected by Rolls-Royce Plc UK as one of the strategic long-term partners to deliver digital and engineering services. As part of this engagement, Infosys will leverage its turbo machinery and propulsion practice to offer Rolls-Royce end-to-end complex engineering and digital solutions to meet its customers’ increasing needs for sustainable energy.

Infosys has extensive experience delivering complex programs in aero and land based gas turbines spanning component development, next-generation manufacturing technologies, service engineering, support, testing and validation services.

Jasmeet Singh, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Manufacturing, Infosys, said, “We are pleased to be selected as a long-term strategic partner by Rolls-Royce. Through our engineering and digital services, we will support Rolls-Royce to become more productive, agile and innovative. We continue to invest in this exciting industry and in this partnership to support Rolls-Royce navigate the next in its transformation journey.”

Kishore Jayaraman, President – India & South Asia, Rolls-Royce, added, “As a leading industrial technology company, our ongoing commitment to innovation is essential to meeting customer and society’s needs for sustainable power. Our association with Infosys is a step in this direction as it enables us to increase our technical differentiation in the engineering and digital domain while accelerating cost optimisation and competitiveness. Given the successful track record of Infosys in turbo machinery and propulsion engineering services, they are the right partner to support our goals set out in the coming years.”

