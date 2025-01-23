Express Computer

Hitachi Payment Services partners with IvyCamp to drive fintech innovation through Hitachi Payments Accelerator (HPX) Program

Hitachi Payment Services has announced a strategic partnership with IvyCamp to propel digital payment innovation through Hitachi Payments Accelerator (HPX) program. A groundbreaking program, Hitachi Payments Accelerator (HPX) aims to engage with fintech startups and foster innovation by accelerating the development of technology solutions.

The collaboration will identify and mentor promising startups in domains such as ERP/Billing, Segmented Payment Solutions, Embedded Finance, Issuance, Payments Compliance, Banking as a Service, AI/Gen AI, Core Banking, Web 3.0/CBDC and more. Selected startups will gain access to

  1. Extensive customer networks and a platform to launch and scale their innovations.
  2. Integration with Hitachi Payment Services’ advanced technology stack.
  3. The opportunity to pilot their solutions, with the potential for commercial partnerships for successful pilots.

Speaking on the partnership, Anuj Khosla, Chief Executive Officer – Digital Business, Hitachi Payment Services, said, “At Hitachi Payment Services, we believe that collaboration is key to addressing real-world challenges and shaping the future of payments and commerce. Our partnership with IvyCamp reflects our commitment to fostering innovation and nurturing promising startups in the ecosystem. Hitachi Payments Accelerator (HPX) program, provides a unique platform for startups to develop and scale cutting-edge solutions, redefine payment experiences and drive impactful advancements.”

Anju Gupta, Co-founder and President of IvyCamp, added “The agility and innovation of startup founders, combined with the thought leadership of Hitachi Payment Services, creates a great opportunity to drive impactful innovation within the organisation and across its customer base. Startups benefit from access to a vast customer base of Hitachi Payment Services and the opportunity to scale their business while making a significant impact in the industry. By leveraging our global alumni network from IITs, IIMs, and top universities, IvyCamp offers unparalleled access to high-quality startups and fosters innovation through strategic corporate partnerships.”

The Hitachi Payments Accelerator (HPX) program is open to startups operating in the fintech/payments space. IvyCamp, leveraging its extensive global alumni network of over 20,000 entrepreneurs, technologists, mentors, investors, corporate partners, and accelerators, will play a pivotal role in supporting the startups shortlisted in this program.

