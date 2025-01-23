The future of rural education: How NGOs are shaping the next generation of learners through technology

By Viswanathan T, Member, Board of Trustees, eVidyaloka

Even as technology and innovative solutions redefine rural education in India, significant challenges persist. According to the ASER 2023 survey, nearly 50% of rural grade five students struggle to read a simple text in their mother tongue. With over 65% of India’s population residing in rural areas, ensuring quality education in these regions is crucial for driving the nation’s overall development. The rapid growth of mobile internet, with penetration now surpassing 500 million users, and the increasing emphasis on rural digital adoption in 2024, represent an opportunity to bridge these educational gaps and promote inclusive learning.

In order to bridge this gap, NGOs are leveraging technology to make education accessible and effective for children in rural areas. Educational mobile applications are one such innovation, designed to be interactive, engaging, and educational. These apps use gamified lessons and content-rich modules to teach reading, writing, and other subjects while making learning fun. Additionally, they expose children to global knowledge and current events. The inclusion of audio-visual, interactive content helps simplify complex topics and encourages students to stay engaged. These tools accommodate different learning paces and styles, with a scope for personalisation on language and preferences, ensuring no child is left behind.

Another transformative solution is the implementation of digital classrooms. These virtual classrooms address the shortage of qualified teachers in rural areas by connecting students with educators from other regions or countries. This exposure to high-quality teaching improves the standard of education and broadens students’ horizons. Solar-powered digital classrooms are a recent and impactful innovation. They solve the problem of unreliable electricity in rural areas by using solar panels to power computers and internet connections. This allows education to continue uninterrupted, even in remote, off-grid locations.

In addition to infrastructure improvements, technology has made high-quality educational resources more accessible. Given India’s linguistic diversity — with 22 scheduled languages and countless dialects — language can be a barrier to learning. Children who are taught exclusively in English often struggle to grasp lessons fully. To overcome this, NGOs are creating educational content in regional languages and customising e-learning modules to reflect local cultural contexts. This approach fosters greater engagement, reduces dropout rates, and promotes inclusivity, allowing children to learn effectively in their mother tongue.

NGOs are not just providing technological solutions but are actively addressing the root causes of educational disparity. By focusing on foundational literacy and numeracy, they ensure that rural children gain essential skills that can set them on a path to success.

However, achieving sustainable and widespread change requires collective effort. Collaboration between the government, private sector, and social organisations is crucial. Investments in funding, resources, and infrastructure can amplify the impact of these initiatives, ensuring that technology-driven education reaches every corner of rural India. Public-private partnerships can create a supportive ecosystem where innovation thrives, and educational opportunities are not limited by geography.

Furthermore, efforts to raise awareness among parents and communities about the benefits of technology-driven education are essential. NGOs are also working on training teachers and volunteers to effectively use these digital tools, ensuring that the transition to tech-enabled learning is smooth and beneficial.