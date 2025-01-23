Express Computer

Home  »  Guest Blogs  »  The future of rural education: How NGOs are shaping the next generation of learners through technology

The future of rural education: How NGOs are shaping the next generation of learners through technology

Guest BlogsNews
By Express Computer
0 15

By Viswanathan T, Member, Board of Trustees, eVidyaloka

Even as technology and innovative solutions redefine rural education in India, significant challenges persist. According to the ASER 2023 survey, nearly 50% of rural grade five students struggle to read a simple text in their mother tongue. With over 65% of India’s population residing in rural areas, ensuring quality education in these regions is crucial for driving the nation’s overall development. The rapid growth of mobile internet, with penetration now surpassing 500 million users, and the increasing emphasis on rural digital adoption in 2024, represent an opportunity to bridge these educational gaps and promote inclusive learning.

In order to bridge this gap, NGOs are leveraging technology to make education accessible and effective for children in rural areas. Educational mobile applications are one such innovation, designed to be interactive, engaging, and educational. These apps use gamified lessons and content-rich modules to teach reading, writing, and other subjects while making learning fun. Additionally, they expose children to global knowledge and current events. The inclusion of audio-visual, interactive content helps simplify complex topics and encourages students to stay engaged. These tools accommodate different learning paces and styles, with a scope for personalisation on language and preferences, ensuring no child is left behind.

Another transformative solution is the implementation of digital classrooms. These virtual classrooms address the shortage of qualified teachers in rural areas by connecting students with educators from other regions or countries. This exposure to high-quality teaching improves the standard of education and broadens students’ horizons. Solar-powered digital classrooms are a recent and impactful innovation. They solve the problem of unreliable electricity in rural areas by using solar panels to power computers and internet connections. This allows education to continue uninterrupted, even in remote, off-grid locations.

In addition to infrastructure improvements, technology has made high-quality educational resources more accessible. Given India’s linguistic diversity — with 22 scheduled languages and countless dialects — language can be a barrier to learning. Children who are taught exclusively in English often struggle to grasp lessons fully. To overcome this, NGOs are creating educational content in regional languages and customising e-learning modules to reflect local cultural contexts. This approach fosters greater engagement, reduces dropout rates, and promotes inclusivity, allowing children to learn effectively in their mother tongue.

NGOs are not just providing technological solutions but are actively addressing the root causes of educational disparity. By focusing on foundational literacy and numeracy, they ensure that rural children gain essential skills that can set them on a path to success.

However, achieving sustainable and widespread change requires collective effort. Collaboration between the government, private sector, and social organisations is crucial. Investments in funding, resources, and infrastructure can amplify the impact of these initiatives, ensuring that technology-driven education reaches every corner of rural India. Public-private partnerships can create a supportive ecosystem where innovation thrives, and educational opportunities are not limited by geography.

Furthermore, efforts to raise awareness among parents and communities about the benefits of technology-driven education are essential. NGOs are also working on training teachers and volunteers to effectively use these digital tools, ensuring that the transition to tech-enabled learning is smooth and beneficial.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus

Stay updated with News, Trending Stories & Conferences with Express Computer
Follow us on Linkedin
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image