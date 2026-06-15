Hitachi Vantara expands outcome-based service-level agreements and simplified consumption models through Hitachi EverFlex

Hitachi Vantara announced enhanced capabilities for Hitachi EverFlex, including new service-level agreements (SLAs), along with simplified purchasing and management models that make it easier for organisations to plan, acquire, operate and scale infrastructure with greater predictability. This flexible approach supports a broader shift toward standardised, services-based data platform acquisition that enables customers to assume greater control over their infrastructure costs, gain more flexibility over how their infrastructure is managed to save staff time and resources, and improve their ability to scale up without over-provisioning.

As organisations expand hybrid cloud environments and data-intensive workloads for the AI age, how they acquire, deploy and manage infrastructure is becoming a central component of enterprise IT strategy. According to Gartner, by 2029, consumption-based storage as a service (STaaS) will replace 50% of on-premises enterprise storage and data services infrastructure capital expenditure (CapEx), an increase from 15% in early 2025. This growth isn’t surprising, considering a recent survey found that infrastructure complexity is growing rapidly, with 84% of organisations across the U.S. and Canada reporting it is increasing too quickly to manage.

Hitachi EverFlex gives customers more choice in how they buy, pay for and operate infrastructure, spanning purchase, lease, usage-based subscription and fully managed infrastructure-as-a-service models. As part of the expanded offerings, the company is introducing new CapEx options, defined service commitments and flexible payment and service options that enable customers to plan, deploy and expand their data capacity and management services when they need it, and in the form they want it – providing a repeatable and scalable operating framework. This platform-plus-services approach allows customers to align costs to usage and choose how much operational responsibility they retain or offload.

“All enterprises today are facing similar challenges: Data volumes are accelerating, cyber threats are increasing and regulatory requirements around data sovereignty and compliance are becoming stricter,” said Jeb Horton, senior vice president of global services at Hitachi Vantara. “Rather than a rip-and-replace approach, which can be time consuming and expensive, Hitachi EverFlex addresses those challenges through new SLAs and flexible acquisition models that fully leverage CapEx and OpEx budgets, help guarantee continuous availability and provide greater assurance around cost control while maintaining the performance required to support mission-critical and data-intensive workloads.”

The enhancements to Hitachi EverFlex focus on improving simplicity, accountability and operational consistency across the lifecycle:

– Mission-critical guarantees with new contractual SLAs: Additional contractual SLAs provide defined outcomes across key operational areas, helping organisations run essential workloads with greater confidence and predictability. These commitments span areas such as availability, performance, optimisation and recovery, including guarantees designed to support continuous data availability for critical workloads and service commitments that can be aligned to specific customer operating requirements.

– Standardised consumption and expansion models: Hitachi EverFlex features extended consumption models that allow customers to pay for only the infrastructure they need, making it easier to align infrastructure investments with actual usage while improving financial predictability and optimising procurement, including flexible CapEx and OpEx options.

– Improved visibility and control across environments: A unified experience, including VSP 360, a common control plane for usage visibility and SLA monitoring for Hitachi Vantara’s Virtual Storage Platform One (VSP One) data platform, enables customers to monitor usage, track service levels and gain operational insight to support governance and decision-making.

Hitachi Vantara supports a broad range of enterprise use cases, providing a flexible acquisition model for how organisations deploy and manage infrastructure. This includes hybrid cloud modernisation and data-driven AI applications, helping organisations reduce overprovisioning, improve utilisation and accelerate time to value. Hitachi EverFlex is designed to support both current infrastructure needs and future growth, enabling organisations to scale resources as business demands evolve without adding operational complexity.