Building trustworthy AI systems for real-time trading

By Yashas Khoday, Co-founder & CPO, FYERS

Artificial Intelligence is rapidly becoming the default technology layer across industries. In the coming years, almost every company will use AI in some form, which means simply using AI will no longer be a competitive advantage. The real differentiator will be knowing how to use it responsibly and in ways that create meaningful outcomes for customers. This distinction matters most in financial markets. Today’s AI systems are incredibly capable, able to summarise information, answer complex questions, generate insights, and hold natural conversations. But they carry a well-known limitation: AI is designed to generate responses, and sometimes it will confidently provide answers even when it lacks sufficient information, inferring or extrapolating content that merely sounds plausible. For many applications this is an inconvenience. In financial markets, it can be dangerous. When people are making decisions involving their capital, accuracy, reliability, and transparency matter far more than creativity. The goal of AI in finance should not be to tell users what they want to hear, but to help them understand what they need to know. The next phase of AI in fintech will not be defined by intelligence alone. It will be defined by trust.

Over the last two years, much of the conversation around AI in finance has focused on prediction: better signals, better forecasts, faster recommendations. While valuable, these capabilities are only one part of the equation. The bigger challenge is building systems that help users make better decisions in environments that are constantly changing. Financial markets are among the most difficult environments for AI to operate in. Conditions evolve continuously, correlations break down, and news cycles shift sentiment within minutes. Strategies that worked yesterday may stop working tomorrow. The hardest problem is often not generating an answer but knowing when yesterday’s answer is no longer valid. This requires a fundamentally different approach, one that treats AI as decision-support infrastructure rather than a recommendation engine. The objective is not to replace human judgment, but to augment it.

For serious traders and investors, more information is rarely the problem; the real challenge is identifying what is relevant. Markets generate enormous amounts of data every second, including prices, volumes, derivatives activity, corporate announcements, macroeconomic developments, news flows, and market sentiment. Feeding all of this into an AI system without context creates noise rather than clarity. The real engineering challenge is deciding what should be surfaced, what should be ignored, and how insights should be presented to improve decision quality. In many ways, relevance is becoming more important than intelligence. Real-time trading compounds the difficulty, as systems must process massive data streams, analyse in real time, respond within milliseconds, and remain reliable during extreme volatility while maintaining consistency, explainability, and clear operational guardrails. A model that performs well in a controlled environment but behaves unpredictably during volatile markets cannot be trusted with financial decision support. This is where transparency becomes critical: users must understand what information is being used, why a particular insight is surfaced, and where the system’s limitations lie. Black-box intelligence may be acceptable for entertainment or content generation, but in financial markets, trust is built through visibility and accountability.

This philosophy is what shapes intelligence layers like FIA, designed to help traders and investors analyse markets, charts, options strategies, portfolios, and investment opportunities using natural language. The purpose of such a system is not to provide tips or make decisions on behalf of users, but to act as an intelligent research and analysis companion that helps them understand context, explore possibilities, and arrive at better-informed conclusions. The future of AI in finance should not be about removing humans from the decision-making process; it should be about helping humans make better decisions. The final challenge is scale. As India’s retail participation in financial markets continues to grow rapidly, AI systems must serve millions of users simultaneously without compromising reliability, speed, or cost efficiency, which demands robust data architecture, scalable infrastructure, continuous monitoring, and rigorous governance. As AI becomes more autonomous and capable, the importance of trust will only increase. The companies that create long-term value will not necessarily be those with the most sophisticated models, but the ones that build systems people can rely on when real decisions and real money are involved. The future of AI in trading is not about predicting markets better than everyone else. It is about helping people navigate uncertainty with greater clarity, confidence, and control. That is where the real opportunity lies.