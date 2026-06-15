LTM launches BlueVerse for iRun to outcreate managed services in the agentic AI era

LTM announced the launch of BlueVerse for iRun, an AI-native managed services model designed to transform traditional IT operations into a resilient, intelligent, and outcome-driven operating model.

As enterprise environments grow more complex—spanning hybrid cloud, SaaS, and AI-driven ecosystems—traditional managed services models are increasingly constrained by siloed teams, static processes, and effort-led scaling.

BlueVerse for iRun addresses this shift by moving beyond headcount-based delivery to a platform-led approach powered by agentic AI, knowledge convergence, and process-as-code. Built on the BlueVerse ecosystem, iRun creates a unified intelligence layer that brings together enterprise data, telemetry, workflows, and operational context—enabling AI to reason across systems, identify root causes, and execute actions within governed guardrails.

iRun combines AI agents and human expertise to shift operations from reactive incident management to pre-emptive, self-learning, and outcome-driven service delivery. It enables improved system reliability, faster resolution cycles, and the ability to shift IT spend from maintenance (‘run’) to innovation (‘change’)—freeing capacity for transformation. iRun targets 60-70% automated resolution, 40-60% faster incident closure, and prevention of up to half of potential disruptions before they occur.

“Enterprises today expect managed services to deliver more than efficiency—they expect intelligence, adaptability, and measurable outcomes,” said Krishnan Iyer, Chief Growth Officer, LTM. “BlueVerse for iRun brings together agentic AI, operational intelligence, and governed automation to help clients move beyond effort-led models to resilient, outcome-driven operations that scale with confidence.”

With governance embedded by design, BlueVerse for iRun incorporates policy-bound execution, human-in-the-loop decisioning, and full auditability—ensuring enterprise-grade trust as AI scales across operations.

BlueVerse for iRun extends the BlueVerse ecosystem into integrated operations—spanning application management, cognitive infrastructure services, and cybersecurity—helping enterprises Outcreate traditional managed services into an AI-driven model that delivers compounding business outcomes.