Honeywell and TCS partner to advance AI-driven autonomous operations in buildings and industry

Honeywell and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) have announced a strategic collaboration aimed at accelerating the shift from traditional automation to enterprise-wide autonomous operations across buildings and industrial environments.

The partnership brings together Honeywell’s operational technology (OT) automation and AI-powered industrial software with TCS’ expertise in IT modernisation, cloud transformation and consulting. Together, the two companies aim to help enterprises converge OT and IT systems into unified, intelligent infrastructures capable of real-time decision-making.

Converging OT and IT for real-time intelligence

For decades, OT systems — responsible for physical processes, control systems and industrial operations — have operated separately from enterprise IT environments. However, advancements in 5G connectivity, cloud computing and AI are enabling these once-siloed domains to integrate more closely.

Under the collaboration, Honeywell will support the flow of OT data into customers’ IT systems, creating a unified digital foundation for real-time visibility, predictive intelligence and autonomous process control. The initiative will leverage Honeywell Forge, the company’s IoT platform that delivers AI-powered analytics and dashboards across its industrial and buildings portfolios.

By integrating Honeywell’s automation capabilities with TCS’ cloud, IT and consultancy services, the partners aim to enable AI-powered autonomous workflows that can perceive, analyse, act and learn — allowing operators to respond faster and make more informed decisions.

Accelerating OT/IT convergence

Ashish Modi, President, Honeywell India & Asia Pacific, said the collaboration is designed to address growing operational complexity.

“Our customers run incredibly complex operations. Historically, OT and IT have been run as separate domains, but with new capabilities in 5G connectivity, cloud computing and AI, we can now accelerate the OT/IT convergence to improve operations and data analysis through one cohesive system. This is anticipated to make it easier for our building and industrial customers to run their operations with greater safety, efficiency and agility and reveal new actionable insights on the performance of their infrastructure.”

For industries ranging from manufacturing to commercial real estate, the promise lies in moving beyond reactive automation to systems that can self-optimise performance and predict potential disruptions.

Scaling autonomy across enterprises

Anupam Singhal, President, Manufacturing Business Group, TCS, emphasised the shift from automation to autonomy.

“Our partnership with Honeywell is centred on helping enterprises unlock the benefits of autonomous workflows and redefine autonomy at scale. By combining the deep industry expertise of both Honeywell and TCS with our strong digital and AI capabilities, we are enabling organizations to run more connected, efficient, and sustainable operations. This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to long-term value creation and helping customers make more intelligent decisions as they become truly future-ready.”

Beyond operational intelligence, the initiative will also integrate Honeywell’s OT cybersecurity technologies, designed to strengthen resilience as IT and OT systems converge.

India first, global next

The new initiative will initially be offered to customers in India before being expanded to global markets, including the United States and the Middle East.

As enterprises seek to embed AI deeper into physical infrastructure, the partnership signals a broader industry shift, where autonomy is no longer confined to software environments but extends across buildings, factories and critical industrial assets.