UBS opens new GCC in Hyderabad, advancing India–Switzerland economic collaboration

UBS, the Swiss multinational investment bank and financial services company, today announced the opening of its new GCC in Hyderabad. This marks a significant step in strengthening its presence in the city and reaffirms its long-term commitment to India. With this new facility, UBS plans to add nearly 3,000 professionals over the next two years. The state-of-the-art centre in Gachibowli further reinforces Hyderabad’s growing position as a global hub for high-value financial technology, operations and GCC leadership.

At the inauguration, Duddilla Sridhar Babu, Hon’ble Minister for Information Technology, Electronics, Communications, and Industries, Legislative Affairs, Government of Telangana, said: “Hyderabad has emerged as a preferred location for the world’s most respected financial institutions, and UBS choosing to deepen its presence here reflects the city’s credibility as a global talent and innovation hub. Telangana has created an ecosystem where deep-tech engineering and advanced software development can be built and delivered with consistency and scale.

The decision of UBS to establish its new centre in Hyderabad reflects the confidence global industries place in our institutional stability and progressive policy framework. We see this as a long-term partnership that strengthens the India–EU–Switzerland corridor and adds meaningful value to the global financial services landscape. With UBS becoming part of our ecosystem, Hyderabad now proudly hosts all of the world’s top ten global financial institutions.”

Adding to this, Sanjay Kumar, IAS, Special Chief Secretary, Department of Information Technology, Electronics & Communications (ITE&C), said: “UBS’s journey in Hyderabad demonstrates what becomes possible when global institutions meet an ecosystem designed for depth, quality, and future readiness. This new office will catalyse high-end skill creation, strengthen cross-border collaboration, and further integrate Hyderabad into the world’s most sophisticated financial and technology value chains.”

This development also reflects the strengthening relationship between India and Switzerland, supported by the Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA) between India and the EFTA nations. UBS’s growing presence in Hyderabad aligns with TEPA’s objectives of fostering investment, capability-building, and long-term collaboration—especially in high-value knowledge sectors.

Matthias Schacke, Head India Service Company and Group Operation & Technology Office India said, “Hyderabad continues to be an important growth location for UBS, thanks to its strong talent pool, supportive policies, and excellent infrastructure. We’re looking forward to further expanding our tech capabilities, including AI, while enhancing our operations footprint in the location.”

For over a decade, UBS teams in India have contributed significantly to the firm’s global platform across technology, finance, and shared operations. The new office in Hyderabad furthers this journey by creating additional space for collaboration, diverse expertise, and work in emerging areas such as artificial intelligence.