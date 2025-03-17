Honeywell software to power Corvus Robotics drones to automate inventory tracking in warehouses

Express Computer

Honeywell announced its SwiftDecoder barcode-decoding software will be integrated into Corvus Robotics’ self-flying inventory drones. This pioneering solution will be used within warehouses and distribution centers (DCs) to make the process of tracking rapidly changing inventory quicker and more accurate for retailers, distributors and manufacturers at the case- and pallet-level.

Honeywell’s creation of supply chain solutions that can automate processes for greater accuracy and more efficient use of scarce labor resources supports its alignment of its portfolio with several compelling megatrends including automation.

“We selected Honeywell’s SwiftDecoder software for our cutting-edge drones due to the company’s long-standing expertise in the warehousing sector and the software’s ability to efficiently and reliably acquire data, even in complex and fast-moving DC environments,” said Jackie Wu, CEO at Corvus Robotics. “With Honeywell’s software and our in-house proprietary case counting AI technology, we can quickly decode many cases in one location, all at once. Together, Corvus Robotics and Honeywell are empowering warehouses and distribution centers to better manage inventory, reduce operational expenses and streamline the overall flow of goods throughout the supply chain.”

The Corvus One™ Autonomous Inventory Management System, equipped with SwiftDecoder software, is able to fly through DCs to conduct inventory audits. It can accomplish this task more quickly than a human could in vast warehouse spaces that often have very high shelves, hard-to-reach racks or products and low-light conditions that can make traditional scanning a challenge. By using computer vision to navigate, scan, map and count inventory in real time, the drones are able to operate without GPS, human operators, Wi-Fi or wireless beacons. This system not only helps ensure warehouses have an accurate picture of inventory, but it also enables companies to deploy limited labor resources in other ways that add greater value to the business.

“As the labor shortage continues to plague the supply chain, we know that companies are looking for solutions to supplement their human workforce,” said David Barker, president of Honeywell Productivity Solutions and Services. “By automating inventory counting and providing real-time data, the Honeywell-Corvus Robotics solution will help retailers keep up with growing demand and complexity, reduce inventory discrepancies and errors and improve overall supply chain performance.”

Honeywell’s SwiftDecoder software can batch scan to capture many barcodes at the same time, making it optimal for integrating with autonomous drones for rapid inventory counting. This capability, coupled with Corvus One’s proprietary onboard sensors and cameras, equips the Corvus One Autonomous Inventory Management System with the ability to count the number of individual cartons in a single location. The real-time data that is captured and processed with the combined Honeywell-Corvus Robotics solution allows for immediate insights into stock levels and case counts, which helps businesses make informed decisions quickly, respond proactively to any supply chain disruptions and maintain operational continuity.

