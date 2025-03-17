Fortinet expands its OT security platform to strengthen protection for critical infrastructure

Fortinet announced it has advanced its OT Security Platform to further support the protection of critical infrastructure and industrial sites from evolving cyberthreats. New enhancements go beyond traditional OT visibility solutions and include deeper OT-specific threat visibility with the FortiGuard OT Security Service, expanded ruggedised solutions for segmentation and 5G in harsh environments, and an upgraded OT SecOps portfolio for automated threat response and regulatory compliance tracking.

“Fortinet has been building an industry-leading OT Security Platform for 20-plus years and remains at the forefront of OT security innovation,” said Nirav Shah, Senior Vice President, Products and Solutions at Fortinet. “As cyberthreats against critical infrastructure and across industries such as energy, transportation, and manufacturing continue to grow, Fortinet remains committed to delivering comprehensive security solutions tailored for operational technology environments. These latest enhancements give organisations the tools they need to improve their OT security posture and adhere to regulatory requirements—all managed through a single, unified platform.”

Key Enhancements to the Fortinet OT Security Platform

The latest Fortinet OT Security Platform updates introduce powerful new capabilities to enhance OT security:

New FortiGate Rugged NGFWs combined with new enhancements to the FortiGuard OT Security Service provide unparalleled security enforcement in OT environments, allowing organisations to detect threats across over 3,300 OT protocol rules, nearly 750 OT IPS rules, and 1,500 virtual patching rules. These capabilities protect against known exploited vulnerabilities (KEVs) and other cyber risks while delivering advanced threat protection through virtual patching for legacy OT systems. Additional new secure networking OT capabilities include updates to FortiSRA, enhancing secure remote access with improved secrets and password management for OT environments.

To ensure secure segmentation, Fortinet has also introduced the FortiSwitch Rugged 108F and FortiSwitch Rugged 112F-POE, expanding its portfolio of industrial-grade small form-factor switches. These ruggedised switches allow for granular security enforcement at the port level, preventing unauthorised lateral movement across OT networks while maintaining seamless integration with Fortinet's broader security ecosystem. These switches, built on Fortinet's unified FortiOS operating system, streamline network and security management.

For secure and resilient connectivity, Fortinet has also launched two ruggedised 5G solutions: the FortiExtender Rugged 511G, an IP67-rated 5G wireless WAN gateway that delivers high-speed, secure connectivity to remote OT sites; and the FortiExtender Vehicle 511G, an IP64-rated 5G router designed for fleet vehicles. Both solutions feature embedded Wi-Fi 6 and new eSIM capabilities, removing the need for physical SIM cards and simplifying carrier selection.

Fortinet is also strengthening its AI-driven security operations (SecOps) capabilities for OT. Enhancements to FortiAnalyser6 and FortiDeceptor 6.1 provide deeper insights into security threats and simplify compliance reporting for OT security teams. Updates to FortiNDR Cloud include a new OT protocol support for threat hunting, while FortiNDR (on-premises) adds several new features, including a Purdue Model view and new device inventory that includes OT and the Mitre ATT&CK ICS Matrix.

The Fortinet OT Security Platform provides unified visibility and security capabilities to manage OT and remote-site security, simplifying and empowering customers’ ability to assess, secure, and report on risk, including complex regulatory compliance requirements. Only Fortinet offers seamless segmentation capabilities and an end-to-end ruggedised portfolio of OT security solutions powered by a single operating system, FortiOS. Deep integration with the Fortinet Security Fabric makes the OT Security Platform the most comprehensive in the industry, providing the most effective, efficient, and holistic offering for OT security and compliance adherence that goes beyond the industry standard.

Industry Recognition and Customer Success

The Fortinet OT Security Platform is widely trusted by global organisations looking to seamlessly integrate IT and OT security. The company was recognised as the sole leader in the Westlands Advisory 2023 IT/OT Network Protection Platforms Navigator™, reinforcing its market leadership.

“Together, Fortinet and Honeywell help strengthen cybersecurity for critical infrastructure and operational technology environments. As cyberthreats intensify, industrial and commercial buildings operators need integrated end-to-end protection more than ever. Our relationship with Fortinet enhances Honeywell’s cybersecurity and ICT offering portfolio providing several strategic advantages in securing and managing risk for remote and on-campus customer sites; as well, reinforcing our commitment with Fortinet.

Honeywell leverages the Fortinet FortiGate and FortiGate Rugged series alongside Honeywell’s OT Cybersecurity portfolio to provide unmatched services capabilities to help reduce risk, enhance resilience, improve compliance, and secure operations from the edge to the enterprise.” Manish Goyal, General Manager, Honeywell Connected Cybersecurity

“Management at remote Alleima locations has been very complimentary of the Fortinet infrastructure. Their connections are much faster and more stable, and our response time for their support tickets is around tenfold quicker. Everyone at Alleima is much, much happier with the global network and security infrastructure we now have.” Chris Lubinski, Network Security Engineer, Alleima

“The increased performance and resilience of the new network, combined with simpler management, reporting, and analytics, has reduced the workload on our security team by at least 15%, which means we now have the bandwidth to move on to the next phases of our digital transformation, things like zero trust, and IT/OT convergence, and given our experience so far, we fully expect to be making these transitions with Fortinet.” Wolfgang Bitomsky, Ph.D., CIO, FCC Environment CEE