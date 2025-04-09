Honeywell unveils AI-assisted Suite to Optimise Green Hydrogen Plants

Honeywell announced the launch of Honeywell Protonium™, an advanced suite of technologies enabled by artificial intelligence (AI) and powered by machine learning (ML) designed to make the production of green hydrogen more efficient, cost-effective, and scalable.

Honeywell Protonium™ will first be deployed by Aternium, a US-based large-scale producer of clean hydrogen, which will leverage the new technologies across its planned Mid-Atlantic Clean Hydrogen Hub (MACH2), one of seven national hydrogen hubs selected for an award by the US Department of Energy.

To help meet industries’ growing energy demands and support a broader range of sources, Honeywell Protonium™ helps scale green hydrogen production by tackling key challenges such as power intermittency, carbon intensity reduction, and high production costs. The new solution enhances electrolysis efficiency and optimises plant design and operations by integrating predictive control algorithms, making hydrogen production more sustainable and cost-effective.

“Our selection of the Honeywell Protonium™ portfolio for our planned Mid-Atlantic sites was a strategic decision to ensure we operate with the highest efficiency and safety standards,” said Andrew Cottone, CEO and Founder of Aternium. “Honeywell’s proven expertise and innovative solutions will be instrumental in helping us achieve our mission of producing clean hydrogen with an exceptional commitment to safety while adding value for our communities and investors.”

“Honeywell is helping to accelerate the commercial viability of green hydrogen use through optimised design and improved efficiency of plants,” said Pramesh Maheshwari, President of Honeywell Process Solutions. “As adoption of green hydrogen as a diversified energy source continues to grow, it is crucial for producers to look to autonomy to ultimately advance electrification and the energy transition. With these new technologies, we are helping to further reshape the green hydrogen landscape and equip producers with the transformative solutions they need to scale.”

The Honeywell Protonium™ portfolio includes three innovative offerings:

Concept Design Optimiser – optimising plant design to lower the Levelised Cost of Hydrogen (LCOH) and enable quicker investment decisions

Hydrogen Electrolyser Control System – analysing and optimising electrolyser performance for greater efficiency and longevity

Hydrogen Unified Control and Optimiser – streamlining energy management and operations across the plant to reduce operating expenditure by leveraging technologies such as digital twins, AI/ML optimisation, and predictive analytics

Honeywell Protonium™ is now available globally and is positioned to help deliver transformative results for clean hydrogen producers by reducing emissions, cutting costs, and empowering industries to achieve greater sustainability.