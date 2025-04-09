Zebra Technologies expands partner network to empower frontline workers with AI in emerging Indian markets

Zebra Technologies Corporation reaffirmed its commitment to enhancing its channel partner network across India, with a strategic emphasis on expanding its influence in emerging business hubs. Recognising these areas as pivotal for growth, Zebra aims to extend its reach and impact nationwide.

At the India Partner Summit in Jaipur, Zebra unveiled strategic initiatives to fortify its presence and foster partner innovation. Key announcements included insights into product advancements and initiatives tailored to the Indian market. Industry experts and Zebra’s leadership team participated, underscoring the company’s dedication to driving growth through collaboration and innovation.

“India’s vast potential drives Zebra’s expansion into emerging business hubs,” said Subramaniam Thiruppathi, Director of Sales for India and Sub-Continent, Zebra Technologies. “By empowering frontline workers with AI-driven solutions, we enhance capabilities, allowing partners to explore new sectors like government and healthcare alongside manufacturing, transport & logistics, and retail, allowing them to thrive in the evolving digital landscape.”

Zebra’s vision for India includes equipping frontline workers with advanced, AI-driven tools that are essential for success in today’s competitive environment. This initiative supports partners in delivering solutions that meet the evolving demands of businesses in burgeoning markets through enhanced asset visibility. Additionally, Zebra integrates the concept of connected frontline workers into its strategy, ensuring individuals are equipped with the necessary technology to optimise performance.

As Zebra expands its footprint across India, the company remains dedicated to fostering a collaborative ecosystem that enhances the capabilities of its partners. By leveraging its global expertise and intelligent automation, Zebra is committed to supporting its partners in achieving sustained growth and success.