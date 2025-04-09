Reltio announces opening of its largest global technology hub in Bengaluru

As part of its expansion plans in India, Reltio announced the opening of a new technology hub in Bengaluru, Karnataka, India. This larger, modern facility is located in RMZ Ecoworld, Bellandur, and will serve as Reltio’s R&D centre, driving innovation and advanced research in data management. The Bengaluru location is the dedicated site for Reltio’s core platform development, with a strong focus on emerging technologies like AI, where the company plans to invest significantly. With this investment, Reltio aims to increase its employee base by 70 percent, further expanding its capabilities and reinforcing its commitment to driving data innovation. The Reltio team will be focused on helping companies accelerate the value of their data to maximise business impact.

The India office is Reltio’s largest global site, underscoring the company’s strategic focus on the region as a key centre for talent, technology, and growth. This strategic move supports Reltio’s growth strategy, accommodates its expanding workforce, enhances support for its growing customer base around the world, and strengthens its partner ecosystem. Key Reltio partners in India include Accenture, Axtria, Cognizant, Deloitte, Fresh Gravity, Infosys, PwC, Tata Consultancy Services, and ZS. Leveraging India’s rich STEM talent pool and aligning with the country’s vision to become a global innovation hub, Reltio’s new Bengaluru facility will strengthen its innovation ecosystem.

“The opening of our new Bengaluru location is a key milestone in Reltio’s strategic growth and a testament to our long-term commitment to India’s thriving technology ecosystem,” said Manish Sood, CEO and Founder of Reltio. “Our investments reinforce our dedication to empowering real-time data intelligence necessary in this era of AI, while contributing to the country’s growing digital economy. India’s rapid digital transformation presents a tremendous opportunity to drive data innovation and security. With a rich ecosystem of top-tier talent, leading universities, and high-tech Fortune 500 companies, Bengaluru provides the ideal environment to expand our expertise in product management, software engineering, and customer support. By investing in top engineering talent and a state-of-the-art facility, we are strengthening our portfolio, scaling our capabilities, and deepening our engagement in India’s innovation landscape.”

This announcement comes at a time of rapid growth for Reltio. Reltio achieved its best quarter ever as it closed its fiscal year 2025 (FY25), with more than $155 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR). During the last five years, Reltio has tripled in size, maintaining a consistent growth rate of over 20%. These significant milestones are driven by growing interest from enterprises across industries to adopt modern, cloud data solutions as part of their digital and AI transformation strategies. Reltio’s reputation for delivering exceptional, real-time data unification solutions drove significant customer growth in 2024, and the company now has 44 customers each generating more than $1 million in ARR. This momentum was bolstered by adding several Fortune 100 brands, including leading international hotel chains, some of the largest digital payments companies, and global luxury vehicle brands, to its growing roster of industry leaders.

Data is the heart of business, and Reltio’s data unification platform helps enterprises around the globe harness, connect, cleanse and unify—in real time—their multisource data into a single source of trusted information. Reltio proudly serves companies of all sizes, including 38 of the Fortune 500, and globally recognised customers such as Pfizer, HP, CarMax, and AstraZeneca—all of which rely on the Reltio platform.