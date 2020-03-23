How Are Brands Like Red Chillies Spreading Awareness Around Covid-19?
Not only IT firms, seems that the entertainment, food and beverage industry has been quite pro active in making people aware!
The current pandemic situation has not only let people to distance themselves socially, but brands have also stepped forward to spread awareness and have also been working relentlessly to make people aware of proper hygiene.
Here’s a collation of some brands that have shared tips on how to work productively from home, avoid touching your face, and also wash your hands regularly. Presenting their social media handles:
A little caution today can give us a healthier tomorrow!
Maintain #SocialDistancing and stay safe. #Coronavirus #COVID19 #CoronavirusPandemic pic.twitter.com/NlV2HREOxa
— Red Chillies Entertainment (@RedChilliesEnt) March 18, 2020
As the coronavirus outbreak grows, companies asking their employees to work from home for their safety and work efficiency. Here are some tips for making work from home easy and fun. #WorkFromHome #RemoteWorking #SocialDistancing #Covid19 #CovidWorklife #Pandemic #AgencyLife #TreizeCommunications #TreizePR #PRwithTreize #TeamTreize #Treize2020 #PublicRelations
Spread information, not panic! We have collated a few important tips to protect yourself and others from Coronavirus (COVID-19). Share this to get the word out; stay safe, stay protected. . . . #StaySafe #SafetyFirst #Coronavirus #COVID19 #Corona #SafetyTips #VivianaMall #HealthyLifestyle #Safe #SocialDistancing #HealthyLiving #HealthTips
