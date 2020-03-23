Design Thinking is the Secret Sauce of Success

Read Article

(By Hung Vu)

Evolving technology ecosystems, changing market requirements and demanding customers have led to extreme pressures on organizations to attract and retain customers. The capacity of an organization to innovation provides a competitive advantage and thereby enables success. With design thinking, the success rate of innovation improves manifold.

For example, Airbnb is an online platform offering lodging, – that has leveraged the design to become a billion-dollar business from a failing startup. The creative interface of Airbnb experience focused on user experience as a priority. Similarly, Disneyland introduced a fantastic theme park – while creating happiness through a delightful and magical user experience. They focused on creating user-friendly mobile apps & constantly captured feedback of the audience and captivated their customers with master class experience design.

Designs can change the personality of an enterprise and make it sustainable and a strategic business. Design provides enterprises creative and delightful ways of engaging and connecting with customers.

With the new class of consumers empowered by digital technologies, enterprises must embrace “atomizing” design into their lives through micro-moments that matter to consumers. Micro-moments occur whenever users reach out to their digital device to achieve a specific objective such as browse information on travel destination or compare internet plans or even shop online. These micro-moments shape preferences and help in effective decision-making process.

Essentially there are five proposed ways to infuse design into everyday lives:

Design mindset:

Design thinking based on human centered observation and prototyping encourages one to be imaginative and curious about human behavior and situations. It is about learning the finer details about the users and their behaviour. Merging these observation data with technology allows one to make informed and relevant decisions about the things one plans to design.

Simplified user experience:

Consumers today, prefer the most convenient and easiest path to their demand. While the easiest journey might be the most difficult to accomplish, it is necessary to make users feel more powerful and effective. By making interface visuals, consistent interactions, or seamless navigation, one can make the entire user experience less complex, simple and design more relevant to users.

Agility in Design:

Enterprises must have a dynamic design. They should be present for users at the right time and place by tapping the right technology. For example, Spotify, a global media service provider whose primary business is to deliver an audio streaming platform. The platform enables the user to leverage its experience whether they are static, moving or with a third-party provider.

Desirable Designs:

It is imperative to consider the user’s requirements as well as the desired experience, while creating a design solution. The process must factor in the emotions of people which play a central role in human cognition and decision making. Hence a design that has great utility along with characteristic of desirability creates a delightful user experience.

Cultural Designs:

With digital transformation, every organization is undergoing a cultural change that comes with open and transparent shared values. It starts with the top leadership that are experienced to address both the business goals and human needs. They are the ones who guides the company’s direction, set expectations and lead by example. This shift then permeates to the bottom of the stream to embrace the digital cultural mindset.

Companies that use these methods successfully improve their chances of becoming more creative organizations by designing more consumer relevant products and services. The prize for atomizing design in consumer’s lives is market dominance!

(The author is the Managing Partner of Global Design Studio at Brillio)

