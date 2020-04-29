How Clix Capital built seamless customer service amid Lockdown

Read Article

Founded by Pramod Bhasin and Anil Chawla, Clix Capital, has managed to build a loan book size of Rs 5,000 crores across >3M customers in a short span of four years. This has been disbursed across varied segments, particularly consumer finance and MSMEs. Recently infused with fresh capital of $40M, Clix continues to maintain seamless customer experience as its key focus area.

Clix established a business continuity plan as soon as the first COVID-19 case was registered in India, weeks before the countrywide lockdown kicked in, to ensure a seamless customer experience. This swiftness gave Clix the advantage of being fully prepared in terms of system and manpower deployment, to operate from home without any disruption. The idea was to facilitate social distancing for their customer’s safety, a safe working environment for employees and a disruption-free service for customers.

Given the uncertainty and unpredictability of the times, all employees have been on their toes, ready to act and respond in accordance with the needs of the hour. When the RBI announced EMI moratorium midway through the lockdown, the entire organization quickly got into a digital hustle and setup a moratorium task team with a well-defined plan in just a few hours.

New moratorium-related customer journeys on website, email, contact center and AI enabled chatbot Maya, were developed and taken live in record time. Clix developed various content like animated videos, loan case examples, moratorium calculators, etc to create customer awareness around moratorium and the process to apply for the same. Clix has provided further flexibility by enabling a Moratorium de-registration journey, for customers who change their mind later and may want to opt out of moratorium. No bounce or penal charges are levied on customers availing moratorium. Pro-active communication is being sent to all our customers to update them with the ‘status of their moratorium requests’.

Teams have been trained extensively to counsel customers on the process of moratorium and how it will affect their loans. Clix has implemented regular training & assessment programs via Webex and telecalls for its customer service staff. Select modules are also available on web/mobile for anytime, anywhere self-training. Since the lockdown came into effect, Clix’s customer support volumes have increased 3x. Thanks to its digital tools, the company has been able to provide a quick turnaround service to all its customers hassle-free. Clix customer satisfaction score is at an all-time high; all customer interactions continue to be rigorously monitored for quality and resolution.

Clix’s recently launched, AI-powered virtual assistant, Maya is proving to be quite a boon in the current scenario. Maya helps customers to check credit scores and loan eligibility, calculate EMI and insurance as well as access bespoke loan offerings. Besides, the new tool helps customers in applying for loans within 10 seconds and enables 500 million WhatsApp users in India to access credit at their fingertips.

“At Clix, customer experience is at the core of everything we do. Our focus is on listening to customers and understanding their requirements. We are pleased about providing best-in-class experiences to our customers during this ongoing period of difficulty and uncertainty. Our AI-enabled bot Maya is a first-of-its-kind initiative in India’s lending space. We will continue innovating and aspiring to emerge as the most-sought-after financier in the country,” said Prakash Shetty, Operations Leader at Clix Capital.

To keep its staff motivated and engaged during the lockdown, Clix has enabled an Employee Assistance Program, which offers access to doctors and counsellors, as needed. Clix is also engaging employees by providing online fitness access, regular team huddles, online team games etc

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]