How Digital Transformation, AI, and Practical Innovation Are Helping Businesses Work Smarter and Deliver Faster Results

In today’s rapidly evolving digital landscape, aligning technology with business outcomes is no longer optional, it’s essential. Rishi Mehta, CEO of Emerging Businesses at NewGen Digital Works, shares how the companies, business units in NewGen family are using AI, data analytics, and human-centric design to drive real value across various industries. From pioneering AI-led video services, quick prototyping to redefining tax compliance automation, Mehta offers a candid look into what it takes to stay agile, secure, and strategically future-ready.

Could you share some key use cases you’ve implemented in your current organisation?



In one of our companies, NewGen DigitalWorks – an AI-powered Digital transformation partner in B2B segment, we offer a wide range of digital services. Our expertise spans digital marketing, creative design, content strategy, website/mobile app maintenance, and advanced backend development, including a dedicated Human AI Lab. We use AI extensively to speed up our projects. For example, in website, mobile or application design, we use AI tools along with our team’s domain expertise to quickly show clients different options. What used to take weeks or months now takes just hours or a few days. This allows us to iterate fast till customer and us are convinced of the outcome.

We’re also working on a concept called the “Human-AI Lab.” It mixes our digital and marketing skills with the latest AI tools, competence to quickly build prototypes and solutions in new verticals and domains. This often leads to better conversations and creative ideas with customers. This framework allows a customer to become our innovation partner too thereby pushing the envelope of innovation and transformation even further.

One of our exciting offerings is an AI-based video service. Say a retail brand wants to promote a new kids’ clothing line, we can quickly create product videos using AI based on their input and data. It’s like a short video pitch of product, use case etc., made fast using AI and human input. Our digital team works with many industries including manufacturing, automotive, healthcare, finance, infrastructure, retail, ecommerce, aviation and education to name a few. Some of our clients are TVS, Parryware, Roca, House of Gems, Suryoday Bank, Murugappa, Apollo Hospitals, Nu-Med labs, Shiv Nadar University, etc.

How are you using digital tools to add value for clients and users?



Let me take an example from one of our companies called Fast Facts. Fast Facts has developed an AI-powered TDS compliance platform and service which manages the entire TDS lifecycle. From intelligent TDS determination and timely return filing to digitalised reconciliations and automated notices management, every function is seamlessly integrated into a single, unified platform—driven by AI and automation for enhanced accuracy, speed, and compliance. It seamlessly connects with relevant external sites like government portals and internal systems like ERP and CRM for ease of use. As you can imagine, this drastically cuts down manual work, reduces errors, and saves time as well as cost for our clients.

What challenges have you faced during your digital transformation journey?



A key challenge is bridging legacy systems with modern protocols. For example, our TDS compliance platform supports both on-premises and SaaS/cloud models to accommodate clients at different stages of their digital journey. While we advocate for cloud adoption, we respect clients’ unique constraints and provide flexible solutions to support their transition.

Security is another critical focus. With regulations like India’s DPDP Act (similar to GDPR), we prioritise compliance by retaining only essential client data and implementing robust security measures. Balancing innovation with stringent security standards is an ongoing priority to protect both our clients and our operations.

How do you decide which technologies to adopt, since trends change so fast?

We adopt a business-first approach, prioritising outcomes over chasing trends. We start by identifying key business goals and levers like enhancing customer experience, driving revenue growth, improving operational efficiency. Then, we select technologies, whether AI or simple automation, that best serve those objectives. This ensures our solutions deliver tangible results, keeping technology as an enabler rather than the sole focus.

What are your plans for the next five–six months to a year?

We set goals for the year ahead and stay committed to them barring any black swan events or drastic market shifts.

In the next five–six months, you will continue to see us drive towards better ROE (Return on Experience) for our customers. As part of that, you will see us champion several AI led/powered solutions (like video production, quick prototyping, TDS/tax software lifecycle management, content management and portals services for niche segments) for our customers as well as internal stakeholders. We aim to deliver faster, more personalised solutions from early ideas to MVPs (Minimum Viable Products) to final products.

Which three technologies do you think will be most important in the coming year?



First, data-related technologies, especially data analytics and predictive tools, will be very important. Second, AI will keep evolving from generative tools to advanced, agent-like systems and solve complex workflows. AI needs ‘relevant’ data and so, there is a dependency on the first point of data I mentioned. Third, cybersecurity will still matter a lot to the industry. Even with all the new tech, security threats in the industry are still growing, especially since attackers are using AI and advanced emerging technologies too to breach perimeters and/or data.