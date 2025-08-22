SAP Concur launches AI-powered ‘Booking Agent’ to simplify business travel planning

Express Computer

News
By Express Computer
SAP Concur has announced the launch of its innovation – AI enabled Booking Agent – at the Global Business Travel Association (GBTA) Convention in Denver. This present-day advanced AI-powered conversational travel assistant is on track to transform how businesses can plan and manage corporate travel better – by making it as easy as just talking to a friend.

Booking Agent allows business travelers to not navigate through complex policy documents or multiple screens anymore but start using simple day-to-day commands like “Book me a flight to Bengaluru on Thursday morning” to receive instant, personalised, policy-compliant travel options with real-time price breakdowns and spending estimates.

“We continue to enhance the new Concur Travel experience to better serve customers,” said Charlie Sultan, President of Concur Travel at SAP Concur. “With SAP Business AI, we’re innovating rapidly to transform the way companies manage business travel and improve the business traveler experience.”

This latest landmark innovation has been introduced as a part of SAP’s broader Joule Agents Copilot, allowing users to easily streamline workflows across functions by interpreting the traveler’s intent and providing context-heavy recommendations that align with both the company travel policies as well as individual preferences. Booking Agent sets the tone for how intelligent systems can simplify corporate travel life – one task at a time, driving consistency and automating routine processes.

Designed for the Indian Market

India is a dynamic and digitally driven market with a workforce which demands flexible, intuitive, and mobile-first business tools for ease and convenience of systems. Tools like Booking Agent seamlessly fit into this demand, empowering employees while looking after providing finance and travel managers with safety rails.

Key benefits for Indian organisations include:

  • Conversational interface that supports faster, error-free bookings
  • Policy-aligned suggestions delivered in real time
  • Integrated expense visibility to reduce surprises at reimbursement time

Strong Demand for AI in Business Travel

According to the SAP Concur Global Business Travel Survey, 88% of global business travelers – including respondents from India – expressed comfort using AI to handle booking, rebooking, and expense reporting. Booking Agent directly addresses these needs, focusing on the most in-demand use cases: travel rebooking (44%) and curated booking options (39%).

