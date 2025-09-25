Express Computer

How Titan is Using AI to Redefine Omnichannel Retail and Build Customer Trust

By Atreyee Chakraborty
Titan is on a mission to create a seamless bridge between online and offline retail, using AI not just as a tool for personalisation but as a driver of immersive, multimodal customer experiences.

In this conversation, Krishnan Venkateswaran, Chief Digital and Information Officer, Titan Company shares how the organisation is merging predictive analytics, computer vision, and responsible AI deployment to enhance shopping journeys while maintaining strict privacy and data security standards.

Watch the full insightful interview:

Atreyee Chakraborty
