Exclusive Video Interview with Krishnan Venkateswaran, Chief Digital and Information Officer, Titan Company

Titan is on a mission to create a seamless bridge between online and offline retail, using AI not just as a tool for personalisation but as a driver of immersive, multimodal customer experiences.

In this conversation, Krishnan Venkateswaran, Chief Digital and Information Officer, Titan Company shares how the organisation is merging predictive analytics, computer vision, and responsible AI deployment to enhance shopping journeys while maintaining strict privacy and data security standards.

For watching more videos, subscribe to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/@ExpComputerEC