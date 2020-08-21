HP set to launch premium Envy portfolio for creators in India

Read Article

PC and printer major HP Inc is all set to launch a wide premium portfolio of laptops and workstations in India next week that would cater to the growing communities of creators, YouTubers, photographers, vloggers and short filmmakers in the social distancing times.

In the laptop segment, the HP Envy portfolio will see two devices. While Envy 13 is likely to be priced around Rs 75,000, Envy 15 with superior specifications will be available for nearly Rs 1.20 lakh, sources told IANS on Thursday.

Not just the laptops, HP is also set to launch powerful mobile workstations for professional creators — HP Zbook studio and HP ZBook Create, according to sources.

With these devices, HP is targeting everyday creators who need the right set of tools and technology to be able to explore their creativity at its full potential.

HP Inc. retained the top position in the overall PC market in India with a share of 32.8 per cent in the second quarter, according to the IDC.

HP’s strong performance in the commercial segment was supported by a few large wins and helped the company to maintain its lead in the overall PC category.

Also, among the top five companies, it was the only company to have a positive annual growth rate in the commercial segment, as its shipments grew 11.8 per cent (YoY) in 2Q20.

The company also maintained its leadership in the overall HCP market in India with a market share of 29.8 per cent in the June quarter, according to the IDC.

