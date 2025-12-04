HPE announces new capabilities across cloud, data and AI platforms for hybrid environments

HPE has outlined a set of updates across its hybrid cloud, virtualization, security and AI portfolio as enterprises continue to revisit their workload deployment strategies in response to rising costs, licensing changes and the growing adoption of multi-cloud environments. The company said it is expanding capabilities within its GreenLake cloud platform and Morpheus software suite to support mixed workloads spanning virtual machines, containers and cloud-native applications. The updates include new software-defined networking features, enhanced support for Kubernetes, and stretched cluster configurations intended to improve operational resilience across distributed locations. HPE also noted continued integration of data protection tools from Zerto and Veeam into its hybrid cloud stack, reflecting industry demand for faster recovery and more consistent protection across on-premises and cloud systems.

In addition, HPE announced new developments aimed at supporting AI workloads and data-intensive applications. These include updates to its Alletra Storage MP X10000 Data Intelligence Nodes—designed to process and enrich data in real time—as well as expanded support for NVIDIA GPUs and hardened AI software for isolated or regulated environments. The company also introduced new StoreOnce backup appliances targeted at organisations managing large-scale, mission-critical data sets. On the operational side, new planning and governance tools such as CloudPhysics Plus, along with updates to the GreenLake Marketplace and financing options, are intended to give enterprises more visibility into consumption and lifecycle management as hybrid cloud architectures expand. Product availability dates range from early to mid-2026, with some capabilities already accessible to customers.