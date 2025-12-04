Zendesk and AWS expand collaboration to advance AI-enabled contact centre modernisation

Zendesk has announced a Strategic Collaboration Agreement with Amazon Web Services (AWS) aimed at accelerating AI-enabled contact centre modernisation. Revealed at AWS re:Invent, the collaboration focuses on integrating Amazon Connect’s voice capabilities, conversational analytics and sentiment analysis with Zendesk Contact Center. The companies said the effort is intended to help organisations unify voice and digital interactions while incorporating AI-driven automation using services such as Amazon Bedrock. As customer service teams look to simplify fragmented systems and improve consistency across channels, the partnership seeks to provide a more consolidated platform for contact centre operations.

The announcement also highlighted Zendesk’s recognition as AWS’ Customer Experience Partner of the Year (Technology) – Global, reflecting the companies’ existing work together on cloud-based customer service solutions. As part of the collaboration, Zendesk Contact Center—built on Amazon Connect—will continue to form the basis of the joint offering, with plans to make a combined, multi-product solution available through the AWS Marketplace in the coming months. AWS referenced customer examples such as TELUS, which reported improvements in first-contact resolution and reductions in after-contact workload following a deployment built jointly on Zendesk and AWS infrastructure. The companies said the expanded partnership will focus on helping enterprises adopt AI-assisted tools that support both agent productivity and customer experience across large, distributed contact centre environments.