HPE appoints Sajan Paul to lead networking business in India

Hewlett Packard Enterprise has appointed Sajan Paul as General Manager – India for HPE Networking, tasking him with driving the company’s networking strategy, execution and growth in one of its key global markets.

Based in Bengaluru, Paul will oversee HPE’s networking operations in India at a time when enterprises are accelerating investments in AI, cloud and data-driven infrastructure. His mandate includes expanding HPE’s intelligent, AI-driven networking portfolio to support large-scale digital transformation initiatives across industries.

Paul brings close to three decades of experience across the telecom and networking ecosystem. Before joining HPE, he served as Managing Director and Country Manager for Juniper Networks in India and the SAARC region, where he led regional strategy, P&L management and go-to-market execution. His career spans senior leadership roles across engineering and sales, working with telecom operators, large enterprises and public-sector organisations on network modernisation programmes.

Earlier, Paul held senior positions at Cisco Systems, including Vice President – Systems Engineering for the IT and ITeS vertical, and has also worked with Nortel and Avaya, giving him a broad perspective on both service provider and enterprise networking environments.

Announcing the appointment, Mark Ablett, Vice President – Asia Pacific and Japan, HPE Networking, said that networking is increasingly central to enterprise AI ambitions. He noted that Paul’s industry experience would be critical in strengthening HPE’s market presence, deepening partnerships and aligning its networking innovation with customers’ digital priorities.

Paul said he is joining HPE at a defining moment for the networking industry. “As AI reshapes enterprise infrastructure, intelligent and secure networking is becoming foundational to innovation,” he said, adding that his focus will be on helping customers modernise their networks with confidence and unlock measurable business value through AI-native, self-driving networking capabilities.

With his background spanning networking, telecom, cloud and large-scale enterprise deployments, Paul is expected to play a key role in accelerating HPE Networking’s growth in India and positioning the company to capitalise on rising demand for scalable, secure and high-performance network infrastructure.