Yotta and BHASHINI demonstrate India’s readiness for population-scale sovereign AI

India has taken a significant step towards building population-scale artificial intelligence on sovereign infrastructure, with Yotta Data Services completing the migration of Digital India BHASHINI Division to an entirely Indian cloud and GPU environment. The move positions BHASHINI’s national language AI platform to operate fully within India’s jurisdiction, aligning closely with the objectives of the IndiaAI Mission.

The deployment places BHASHINI’s end-to-end AI stack on Yotta’s Government Community Cloud and its NVIDIA H100-enabled Shakti Cloud, marking a shift away from global hyperscalers to indigenous infrastructure. According to those involved, the transition establishes a reference architecture for Indian organisations seeking to move mission-critical AI workloads onto sovereign platforms without sacrificing performance or reliability.

The transformation was showcased at The India AI Sovereignty Dialogues, an official pre-summit event ahead of the AI Impact Summit 2026, co-hosted by Yotta and the Digital India BHASHINI Division. A Sovereign AI Cloud Transformation Report, released at the event, draws on real-world deployment data from the Maha Kumbh 2025, where BHASHINI’s multilingual AI services were tested at unprecedented scale.

During the Maha Kumbh, often described as the world’s largest religious gathering, BHASHINI delivered real-time translation and voice-based assistance in more than 11 Indian languages. The services, including the multilingual assistant Kumbh Sah’AI’yak, ran on Yotta’s Shakti Cloud and were designed to handle population-scale demand. The report notes that the migration delivered up to 40% performance improvement, 20–30% cost savings and sustained 99.99% uptime, while transferring more than 200 TiB of data and over 3.5 billion files with zero data loss.

Shri Abhishek Singh, IAS, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology; CEO, IndiaAI Mission; and Director General, National Informatics Centre, said, “The successful migration of Bhashini to indigenous cloud and GPU platforms demonstrates that India can build, scale, and secure its sovereign AI systems for the public good. It underscores the IndiaAI Mission’s vision of developing sovereign compute capacity, models and deploying AI applications that are responsive to India’s unique requirements, including the delivery of reliable, real-time, voice-based services at population scale.”

From the platform owner’s perspective, the move is seen as strengthening both control and resilience. Shri Amitabh Nag, CEO, Digital India BHASHINI Division, said, “The move to Yotta’s sovereign AI cloud gives BHASHINI greater control, resilience, and scalability as it continues to serve India’s linguistic diversity. This transformation strengthens our ability to deliver inclusive, real-time multilingual services and marks a major step forward for Digital Public Infrastructure in AI. It will also serve as a blueprint for future deployments as we transition to a fully sovereign stack.”

Ms. Kavita Bhatia, COO, IndiaAI Mission, described the migration as a broader signal for public sector AI initiatives. “BHASHINI’s transition to a fully sovereign AI cloud is a significant milestone in IndiaAI Mission’s effort to build population-scale AI on Indian infrastructure. It demonstrates that national digital public goods can be securely scaled on indigenous, open platforms without compromising performance. This deployment sets a strong blueprint for future public sector AI initiatives,” she said.

For Yotta, the project is positioned as validation of India’s capability to operate advanced AI workloads at national scale. Shri Sunil Gupta, Co-Founder, Managing Director and CEO, Yotta Data Services, said, “Yotta’s successful deployment of BHASHINI on Shakti cloud marks a defining moment for India’s data sovereignty journey. This transition highlights that hyperscale, mission-critical AI platforms can be built and operated entirely on sovereign infrastructure, without compromise. the project validates India’s ability to run advanced AI workloads on open, interoperable architectures and reflects Yotta’s capability to build and operate digital infrastructure at national scale.”

The migration, completed over two to three months, covered BHASHINI’s complete AI stack, including multilingual datasets, models, APIs, containerised services, orchestration pipelines, databases and storage. Built on open-source and cloud-agnostic components, the architecture is designed to ensure long-term vendor neutrality and strategic autonomy.

Importantly, the deployed environment has been structured as a modular, reusable framework that can be adopted by other ministries, public sector units and large national programmes. As India pushes to position AI as a secure, inclusive public utility, the Yotta–BHASHINI deployment offers a practical blueprint for moving from hyperscaler dependence to sovereign, population-scale AI infrastructure.