HPE Enables Gujarat’s Largest Public Hospital offer Seamless Healthcare Delivery

One of Gujarat’s largest public hospitals, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Hospital( SVPIMSR) has selected Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) SimpliVity 380 to implement an IT-driven healthcare environment focused on patient care, safety, and satisfaction. The company will be managing centralized datacenter infrastructure to host their mission-critical applications including the integrated Hospital Information System (iHIS), Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) and more.

Managed by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), SVPIMSR features 32 Operating Theatres, 139 Intensive Care Units, and over 1600 beds spread across 18 floors. In addition to offering high quality healthcare services to the people of the region, the state-of-the-art facility is designed to meet the future demands of patients with a continued focus on their care, safety and satisfaction.

A multispecialty healthcare institution of this size and scale, with an Out Patient Department expected to cater to up to 4000 patients per day, requires a highly efficient, reliable, and secure IT environment. Moreover, the IT infrastructure needs to be robust and capable of hosting the iHIS to manage each patient’s lifecycle. While SVPIMSR was on the lookout for a suitable solution, they also expected it to support VDI so they could provide over 1000 healthcare and administrative staff at the facility a seamless and secure virtual desktop environment.

After a detailed and stringent evaluation process, AMC selected the HPE SimpliVity 380 hyperconverged platform to build SVPIMSR’s centralized datacenter. This solution was designed and will be implemented by HPE’s Ahmedabad-based Platinum partner Dotcad, combining x86 resources, storage, and storage networking in a single hyperconverged system with advanced functionality.

“When we had envisioned this hospital, our plan was to make it a paperless and filmless facility, where doctors and nurses could seamlessly use wireless handheld devices to deliver healthcare services. Hence, we needed to build an IT infrastructure, which could offer consistent performance, data protection, and yet was easy to manage. During the evaluation process, we realized that the HPE SimpliVity 380 not only offered all these features but also was highly scalable in small, scale out increments, which allows us to add more workloads in the future with minimal increase in infrastructure. With this solution in place, we are confident of offering our patients a world-class healthcare experience,” said Vijay Nehra, IAS – Commissioner, Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation.

“In future, healthcare will be defined by the patients’ convenience and need. By embracing digital technologies, healthcare institutions can offer their patients the much needed personalized care,” said Joybrata Mukherjee, Director – Channel, SI, Alliances and Service Providers, HPE India. “HPE SimpliVity 380 offers multispecialty healthcare institutions the agility and economics of the cloud with the control and governance of on-premises IT. SimpliVity was a clear choice for SVPIMSR as it enables them to run numerous mission-critical applications in a virtualized environment, with data protection and speedy data backup, which are essential to the wellbeing of the hospital and their patients.”

Currently, the HPE SimpliVity 380 platform at SVPIMSR manages around 500 beds and will eventually be scaled-up to handle the entire load of over 1600 beds. The hospital also plans to leverage the solution to host a remote DR site for their applications in the near future.

