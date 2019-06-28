Huawei to foray into tablet market in India in July

Aiming to take on the likes of Samsung and Apple, Chinese technology giant Huawei is set to introduce its maiden tablet in the Indian market in the first week of July. This comes barely two days after a tipster posted renders of a tablet on Twitter.

“The tablet would be priced under Rs 20,000 and would feature a 10.1-inch full-HD display,” industry sources said..

The new device is likely to be introduced in two colour variants. The tablet would feature an octa-core processor and dual stereo speakers, the industry sources added.

Meanwhile, according to the leaked renders of the device, the bezels on the sides of the screen are similar to most tablets out there in the market.

