Humanscale offers online ergonomic consultations to aid remote workers

With remote working on the rise, more and more employees are experiencing pain and discomfort due to poor workstation setup at their homes. Humanscale, the leading designer and manufacturer of ergonomic office tools that improve the health and comfort of work life, has launched a campaign in India to offer online ergonomic consultations + ‘Work From Home’ workstation to support workers. This campaign, targeted at employees who are looking at a happier, healthier and more productive place to work while at home, is being organized by Bengaluru based S Cube Ergonomics Pvt. Ltd., the exclusive India distribution partner of Humanscale.

ergoIQ LIVE, Humanscale’s new virtual consulting offering (with Video or Voice-only options), connects Work From Home (WFH) Employees with its global network of certified ergonomists to quickly identify and eliminate underlying causes of discomfort. The consultation includes Expert guidance on proper workstation configurations, Diagnosis of any potential equipment-related problems, Guidance on postural improvement and behavioral modification, a Summary report of ergonomist recommendations and a Healthy Workstation Guidelines handout.

Virtual consultations with ergoIQ LIVE will help professionals optimize home workspaces in 30 minutes or less at a time that’s convenient for them (same day consultations are available). ergoIQ LIVE is the first-ever online ergonomic consultation tool with automated set-up. Payment for consultations can be done online in INR.

Humanscale also announced the availability of its WFH workstation consisting of its best in class ergonomic chairs and work tools that provide the comfort that employees deserve most by completely eliminating the most common physical issues like Neck stiffness, hunched posture, wrist aching and fatigue.

“With limited space, working from home can sometimes feel more like a stressor than a perk. Trying to work comfortably while constantly rotating between the bed/sofa/dining chair and the floor is not only irritating but also potentially bad for your health. Especially for those living in compact spaces, Humanscale’s ergonomic products address your work from home woes “said Sathish Nandagopal. Director, S Cube Ergonomics.

Established in 1983 by CEO Robert King, Humanscale now has locations in more than 28 countries. With headquarters in New York City, Humanscale’s showrooms, offices and manufacturing facilities are strategically located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia while a worldwide network of esteemed distributors enables Humanscale solutions to reach every corner of the globe.

