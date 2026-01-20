IBM rolls out ‘Enterprise Advantage’ to help companies move agentic AI from pilots to scale

IBM has introduced a new consulting-led offering aimed at one of the most persistent challenges in enterprise AI adoption: scaling agentic AI beyond isolated pilots while maintaining governance, security, and operational control.

Called IBM Enterprise Advantage, the service combines IBM’s consulting expertise with reusable AI assets and platform capabilities to help organisations design, build, and operate their own internal AI platforms. The approach is asset-based rather than project-led, reflecting a shift away from bespoke experimentation toward repeatable, enterprise-wide deployment models.

The service is designed to work across existing enterprise technology stacks, allowing organisations to scale agentic AI without changing their cloud providers, AI models, or core infrastructure. IBM said the offering supports environments running on Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure, IBM watsonx, as well as both open- and closed-source models.

This vendor-agnostic positioning is likely to resonate with enterprises that are already locked into multi-cloud strategies and are wary of introducing new dependencies as they expand AI usage.

At the core of Enterprise Advantage is technology derived from IBM Consulting Advantage, the company’s internal AI-powered delivery platform. IBM says this platform has already been used across more than 150 client engagements and has helped increase consultant productivity by up to 50%. With the new service, IBM is effectively productising that internal playbook for client use.

Rather than focusing solely on models, Enterprise Advantage targets the operational layers that often slow enterprise AI rollouts — workflow redesign, integration with legacy systems, governance standards, and the reuse of AI agents across teams and functions.

The service also includes access to a growing marketplace of industry-specific AI agents and applications, intended to reduce the time enterprises spend navigating an increasingly fragmented AI ecosystem.

Early use cases point to how IBM expects the service to be applied. Education company Pearson is using Enterprise Advantage to build a custom AI-powered platform that blends human expertise with agentic assistants to support everyday decision-making and operational tasks. In another engagement, a manufacturing firm used the service to define high-value generative AI use cases, test prototypes, and align leadership around a platform-first AI strategy. The result was a secured, governed environment for deploying AI assistants across multiple technologies.

“Many organizations are investing in AI, but achieving real value at scale remains a major challenge,” said Mohamad Ali, Senior Vice President and Head of IBM Consulting. “We have solved many of these challenges inside IBM by using AI to transform our own operations and deliver measurable results, giving us a proven playbook to help clients succeed. Enterprise Advantage brings this framework to clients by combining human expertise with digital workers and ready-to-use AI assets so they can scale AI with confidence and achieve meaningful impact.”

The launch reflects a broader shift in the AI services market. As enterprises move past experimentation, the focus is increasingly on standardisation, governance, and operational repeatability — areas where consulting firms are repositioning themselves as long-term AI platform partners rather than short-term implementation vendors.

For IBM, Enterprise Advantage strengthens its push to differentiate on “AI at scale” execution, particularly as agentic AI introduces new complexity around autonomy, risk management, and organisational change. For enterprises, the offering signals a growing emphasis on building AI platforms that are designed for sustained use, not just innovation showcases.