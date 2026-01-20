Visionet joins a small global cohort with Microsoft Azure Expert MSP recognition

Visionet has earned Microsoft’s Azure Expert Managed Services Provider (AEMSP) status, placing it among fewer than 150 partners worldwide recognised for delivering enterprise-grade Azure services at scale.

The designation follows the completion of Microsoft’s AEMSP audit, a rigorous evaluation that assesses partners on delivery maturity, operational governance, security practices, and their ability to manage complex, mission-critical cloud environments. Out of Microsoft’s global partner ecosystem of more than 400,000 companies, only a small, highly vetted group qualifies for the status.

AEMSP is widely seen as one of Microsoft’s highest partner accreditations and signals closer alignment with Microsoft’s Azure engineering and support teams. For customers, it typically translates into priority escalation paths, faster issue resolution, and stronger assurance for regulated and high-availability workloads.

“Earning AEMSP status is a significant milestone for Visionet,” said Kamran Ozair, CEO of Visionet. “It reflects the depth of our Microsoft expertise, the rigor of our delivery practices, and our focus on helping enterprises achieve real business outcomes. As we look ahead to FY26, this recognition positions us well to scale our impact and support customers as they modernize their operations and adopt AI responsibly.”

The recognition comes at a time when enterprises are reassessing how they operate Azure environments, particularly as AI workloads, data governance requirements, and regulatory scrutiny increase. For many organisations, moving to Azure is no longer just about infrastructure migration, but about running cloud platforms with predictable performance, strong security controls, and AI readiness.

Visionet works with customers across regulated and high-complexity industries, supporting cloud, data, AI, and customer experience initiatives built on Microsoft technologies. The AEMSP status strengthens its positioning in supporting customers that need governed, compliant, and scalable Azure environments.

“AEMSP is not just a certification; it’s validation of how we design, govern, and operate Azure at enterprise scale, especially as customers accelerate AI adoption,” said Kunya Baramy, Business Head, Cloud & AI, Visionet. “Our customers are looking to operationalize AI responsibly, securely, and at speed. This designation gives them access to Microsoft-backed operating models, funding programs, and proven governance frameworks that reduce execution risk and shorten time-to-value. It reinforces our ability to run complex Azure and AI environments with the reliability, security, and discipline enterprises expect.”

From an operational perspective, the designation also reflects sustained delivery performance rather than a point-in-time capability. Microsoft’s AEMSP programme requires partners to demonstrate consistent service quality, structured governance models, and mature cloud operations across multiple customer engagements.

Bijo Chacko, Global Cloud Delivery Head at Visionet, pointed to customer trust as a key factor behind the milestone. “We thank our customers for entrusting us with their most critical Azure environments. This recognition reflects the strength of those partnerships and our teams’ disciplined approach to operating the cloud at scale. Our focus remains on reducing risk, improving resilience, and enabling customers to modernize with confidence.”

As enterprises increasingly tie cloud strategy to AI adoption and business transformation, AEMSP status is often viewed as a signal of reduced execution risk. For organisations running large-scale Azure environments, it indicates proven delivery maturity, enterprise-grade governance, and faster paths from deployment to measurable outcomes.