IBM, Tata Consultancy Services and Government of Andhra Pradesh to deploy India’s largest quantum computer in the country’s first quantum valley tech park

Tata Consultancy Services and IBM are partnering to further develop India’s quantum industry as part of the Government of Andhra Pradesh’s new, first of a kind, Quantum Valley Tech Park, currently being built in the capital city of Amaravati. The tech park will be anchored by an IBM Quantum System Two installation, with a 156-qubit Heron quantum processor, the largest quantum computer in India. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is partnering with IBM to support the development of algorithms and applications that will help the Indian industry and academia solve some of the nation’s most complex challenges. The Government of Andhra Pradesh, IBM and TCS hope to accelerate the development of India’s quantum ecosystem through this initiative.

Chandrababu Naidu, Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, said, “India’s National Quantum Mission is to make India a global hub in the quantum industry. Andhra Pradesh is set to lead the global quantum revolution, becoming the first state in the world to envision a dedicated Quantum Valley as the foundation of its future economy. With quantum computing poised to transform every major sector in the next 25 years, the state aims to be a first mover in harnessing this emerging frontier. With IBM, TCS, L&T and other members, the Quantum Valley Technology Park represent how India’s industry and academia will soon be able to take an important step forward in accelerating the achievement of our mission’s goals.”

Jay Gambetta, Vice President, IBM Quantum, said, “We are excited about our plans with the state of Andhra Pradesh to deploy our latest IBM Quantum System Two at the Quantum Valley Tech Park. Our collaboration with TCS will help attract the country’s thriving ecosystem of developers, scientists, and industry experts to develop algorithms and applications. Combining this with India’s National Quantum Mission we could see an acceleration of the next critical milestone – a successful demonstration of quantum advantage.”

Members of the Quantum Valley Tech Park can work with TCS for the opportunity to access IBM’s cloud-based quantum computers. Once completed, the Quantum Valley Tech Park will include access to an IBM Quantum System Two with IBM’s latest 156-qubit Heron processor.

Dr. Harrick Vin, Chief Technology Officer, Tata Consultancy Services, said, “Hybrid architectures are the key to overcoming intractable computing challenges, with quantum computing serving as a catalyst. TCS’ Hybrid Computing strategy is creating what we believe is a breakthrough software layer that intelligently decomposes programs across current systems — CPUs, GPUs and emerging computing architectures — such as quantum. We’re excited to be partnering with IBM, and the Government of Andhra Pradesh at the Quantum Valley Tech Park and support India’s National Quantum Mission to accelerate the development of quantum algorithms and applications that solve complex intractable problems and drive both economic growth and technological innovation.”

By establishing a vibrant quantum ecosystem encompassing research, access to quantum computers, and industry applications, the Government of Andhra Pradesh intends to create high-end jobs, attract top-tier talent, and draw global investments.

As part of this collaboration, TCS will play a pivotal role in driving India’s applied research and innovation by developing quantum use cases across sectors such as life sciences, materials science, supply chain resilience, energy optimisation, cryptography, and sustainable manufacturing. The goal is to unlock applications capable of a quantum advantage in solving practical industry problems that are currently beyond the reach of classical computing. TCS’ role within the Quantum Valley Tech Park will give researchers from TCS, domain experts across Indian industry, and academic institutions, alike, the opportunity to leverage IBM’s quantum computers and resources.