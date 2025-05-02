Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  NITTTR Chandigarh collaborates with ISAC & Zscaler to launch CopConnect Cyber Wellness Clinic

NITTTR Chandigarh collaborates with ISAC & Zscaler to launch CopConnect Cyber Wellness Clinic

News
By Express Computer
0 2

The National Institute of Technical Teachers Training and Research (NITTTR), Chandigarh, is set to launch the CopConnect Cyber Wellness Clinic on April 30, 2025, in collaboration with the Information Sharing and Analysis Center (ISAC) and supported by Zscaler under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative. The clinic is designed to be a hub for cybersecurity training, awareness and collaboration, bridging the gap between academia, law enforcement and industry leaders.

Following the successful launch of the CopConnect Cyber Wellness Clinic at Punjab University on March 4, 2025, NITTTR Chandigarh’s initiative aims to extend cybersecurity awareness among students, educators and law enforcement personnel. Supported by ISAC and sponsored by Zscaler, the clinic will enhance knowledge and skill development in digital security, ensuring greater cyber resilience in educational and technical institutions.

Situated in Sector 26, Chandigarh, the CopConnect Cyber Wellness Clinic at NITTTR will offer:

  1. Cybersecurity Awareness Sessions: Workshops on phishing, identity theft, and digital fraud prevention.
  2. Practical Training in Cyber Labs: Hands-on exposure to real-world cyber threats at Cyberange Cybersecurity Labs.
  3. Law Enforcement Collaboration: Strengthening cybercrime investigation techniques.
  4. Certified Cybersecurity Learning: Access to ISAC’s 26 cybersecurity certification programs.
  5. Exposure to Security Platforms: Training on ISAC’s Breach Point, EthixFirst, and National Security Database.

The partnership between NITTTR Chandigarh, ISAC and Zscaler underscores a collective commitment to fostering cybersecurity awareness and responsible digital practices. By equipping students, faculty, and law enforcement personnel with cutting-edge cybersecurity expertise, this initiative aims to build a more secure digital landscape.

With the official inauguration of the Cyber Wellness Clinic on March 5, 2025, NITTTR Chandigarh is poised to play a pivotal role in strengthening India’s cybersecurity infrastructure, and empowering individuals to navigate the digital domain with confidence and security.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus

Stay updated with News, Trending Stories & Conferences with Express Computer
Follow us on Linkedin
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image