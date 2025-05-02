NITTTR Chandigarh collaborates with ISAC & Zscaler to launch CopConnect Cyber Wellness Clinic

The National Institute of Technical Teachers Training and Research (NITTTR), Chandigarh, is set to launch the CopConnect Cyber Wellness Clinic on April 30, 2025, in collaboration with the Information Sharing and Analysis Center (ISAC) and supported by Zscaler under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative. The clinic is designed to be a hub for cybersecurity training, awareness and collaboration, bridging the gap between academia, law enforcement and industry leaders.

Following the successful launch of the CopConnect Cyber Wellness Clinic at Punjab University on March 4, 2025, NITTTR Chandigarh’s initiative aims to extend cybersecurity awareness among students, educators and law enforcement personnel. Supported by ISAC and sponsored by Zscaler, the clinic will enhance knowledge and skill development in digital security, ensuring greater cyber resilience in educational and technical institutions.

Situated in Sector 26, Chandigarh, the CopConnect Cyber Wellness Clinic at NITTTR will offer:

Cybersecurity Awareness Sessions: Workshops on phishing, identity theft, and digital fraud prevention. Practical Training in Cyber Labs: Hands-on exposure to real-world cyber threats at Cyberange Cybersecurity Labs. Law Enforcement Collaboration: Strengthening cybercrime investigation techniques. Certified Cybersecurity Learning: Access to ISAC’s 26 cybersecurity certification programs. Exposure to Security Platforms: Training on ISAC’s Breach Point, EthixFirst, and National Security Database.

The partnership between NITTTR Chandigarh, ISAC and Zscaler underscores a collective commitment to fostering cybersecurity awareness and responsible digital practices. By equipping students, faculty, and law enforcement personnel with cutting-edge cybersecurity expertise, this initiative aims to build a more secure digital landscape.

With the official inauguration of the Cyber Wellness Clinic on March 5, 2025, NITTTR Chandigarh is poised to play a pivotal role in strengthening India’s cybersecurity infrastructure, and empowering individuals to navigate the digital domain with confidence and security.