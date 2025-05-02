Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  SBI General Insurance launches Flexi Home Insurance – A customisable home insurance product

SBI General Insurance launches Flexi Home Insurance – A customisable home insurance product

News
By Express Computer
Subramanyam Brahmajosyula, Chief Product & Marketing Officer, SBI General Insurance
0 2

SBI General Insurance has launched SBI General Flexi Home Insurance. It is a comprehensive and flexible insurance policy designed to provide financial security to diverse residential needs, including owned and rented properties, as well as housing societies.

The ‘SBI General Flexi Home Insurance’ offers greater flexibility and allows customers to design a tailor-made home insurance policy as per their requirements. The unique feature of this product is that it offers customer a Stand-Alone “Fire” only insurance cover as mandatory, complemented by an extensive range of perils and add-ons that ensures personalised protection for every homeowner. These add-ons include valuable item protection, alternative accommodation expenses, burglary cover and also offer discounts for multiple optional covers.

The product provides comprehensive protection for home structure, content & additional risk. The policy safeguards against property damage, natural calamities, fire, and burglary. It also covers other unforeseen events, making it a reliable option for homeowners and renters seeking protection. Additionally, it offers long-term security through a one-time payment for up to 20 years.

Key features of the policy:

  • Fire Cover: The only mandatory cover
  • Comprehensive protection for home structure, contents & additional risks
  • Optional Perils/Covers: Protection against natural disasters, burglary and theft
  • Long-term security: One-time payment for long term tenure of up to 20 years
  • Attractive optional Covers and discount options available

Speaking about the launch, Mr. Subramanyam Brahmajosyula, Chief Product & Marketing Officer, SBI General Insurance, said, “At SBI General Insurance, we understand that every home is unique, and so are its protection needs. Whether it’s a homeowner safeguarding a lifelong investment or a tenant securing valuable possessions, each individual has distinct insurance needs. With SBI General Flexi Home Insurance, we offer a tailor-made solution that provides peace of mind through flexible and extensive coverage. This product is designed to empower customers with the freedom to choose their protection levels while ensuring financial security against unforeseen circumstances.”

SBI General Flexi Home Insurance stands out as a versatile and customer-centric home insurance solution, addressing the needs of diverse homeowners and tenants across India. With a one-time premium payment option and a hassle-free claims process, the policy has been developed to provide financial stability and peace of mind to the policyholders and strengthen SBI General’s commitment to providing innovative and comprehensive insurance solutions.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus

Stay updated with News, Trending Stories & Conferences with Express Computer
Follow us on Linkedin
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image