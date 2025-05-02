SBI General Insurance launches Flexi Home Insurance – A customisable home insurance product

SBI General Insurance has launched SBI General Flexi Home Insurance. It is a comprehensive and flexible insurance policy designed to provide financial security to diverse residential needs, including owned and rented properties, as well as housing societies.

The ‘SBI General Flexi Home Insurance’ offers greater flexibility and allows customers to design a tailor-made home insurance policy as per their requirements. The unique feature of this product is that it offers customer a Stand-Alone “Fire” only insurance cover as mandatory, complemented by an extensive range of perils and add-ons that ensures personalised protection for every homeowner. These add-ons include valuable item protection, alternative accommodation expenses, burglary cover and also offer discounts for multiple optional covers.

The product provides comprehensive protection for home structure, content & additional risk. The policy safeguards against property damage, natural calamities, fire, and burglary. It also covers other unforeseen events, making it a reliable option for homeowners and renters seeking protection. Additionally, it offers long-term security through a one-time payment for up to 20 years.

Key features of the policy:

Fire Cover: The only mandatory cover

Comprehensive protection for home structure, contents & additional risks

Optional Perils/Covers: Protection against natural disasters, burglary and theft

Long-term security: One-time payment for long term tenure of up to 20 years

Attractive optional Covers and discount options available

Speaking about the launch, Mr. Subramanyam Brahmajosyula, Chief Product & Marketing Officer, SBI General Insurance, said, “At SBI General Insurance, we understand that every home is unique, and so are its protection needs. Whether it’s a homeowner safeguarding a lifelong investment or a tenant securing valuable possessions, each individual has distinct insurance needs. With SBI General Flexi Home Insurance, we offer a tailor-made solution that provides peace of mind through flexible and extensive coverage. This product is designed to empower customers with the freedom to choose their protection levels while ensuring financial security against unforeseen circumstances.”

SBI General Flexi Home Insurance stands out as a versatile and customer-centric home insurance solution, addressing the needs of diverse homeowners and tenants across India. With a one-time premium payment option and a hassle-free claims process, the policy has been developed to provide financial stability and peace of mind to the policyholders and strengthen SBI General’s commitment to providing innovative and comprehensive insurance solutions.