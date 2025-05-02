NPCI Bharat BillPay onboards Airtel Payments Bank for NCMC enabled RuPay On-The-Go cards as a biller on Bharat Connect

NPCI Bharat BillPay (NBBL), a wholly owned subsidiary of National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), has partnered with Airtel Payments Bank to enable recharges for the bank’s RuPay On-The-Go cards enabled with NCMC (National Common Mobility Card). With this integration on the Bharat Connect (BBPS) platform, users can conveniently top up their cards using any Bharat Connect-enabled apps.

The NCMC program simplifies public transit across multiple cities in India. It offers travelers a seamless, hassle-free, and contactless experience on metros and buses with a single card. This integration aims to offer convenience to daily commuters by eliminating the need to wait in long queues at physical recharge points. It promotes cashless transactions while providing users with greater flexibility.

Customers can recharge their Airtel Payments Bank RuPay On-The-Go cards via their preferred Bharat Connect-enabled application by selecting the ‘NCMC Recharge’ option and choosing Airtel Payments Bank. They can enter their mobile number and the last four digits of their card, following which the platform will display the minimum and maximum recharge amounts, along with the existing balance. The use of mobile numbers not only enhances convenience but also mitigates potential security risks, easing the compliance burden for ecosystem, as it eliminates capturing sensitive information like card details.

Customers can top up their Airtel Payments Bank RuPay On-The-Go cards enabled with NCMC with up to Rs 2,000 through Bharat Connect-enabled platforms. After a successful recharge, customers can update their balance by tapping their card on the designated terminal. In addition to prominent metro routes such as Mumbai Metro One Private Limited (MMOPL), Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), and Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation, these cards can be also used at state bus operators.

Speaking on the development, Ms. Noopur Chaturvedi, Managing Director & CEO, NBBL, said, “We are happy to announce the integration of Airtel Payments Bank’s RuPay On-The-Go cards enabled with NCMC on the Bharat Connect platform. Cardholders can skip long queues and conveniently top up their NCMC wallets instantly and securely using any payment app of their choice. This is yet another step towards simplifying digital payments, backed by the reliability, security, and efficiency of the Bharat Connect platform.”

Mr. Ganesh Ananthanarayanan, Chief Operating Officer, Airtel Payments Bank said, “We are delighted to collaborate with NPCI Bharat BillPay to enable seamless recharges, offering unparalleled convenience to our customers. This collaboration allows users to effortlessly top up their Airtel Payments Bank RuPay On-The-Go cards, enabled with NCMC, through any Bharat Connect-enabled app. This partnership highlights our commitment to delivering innovative, user-friendly payment solutions that enhance the mobility experience and foster digital financial inclusion.”