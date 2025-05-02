Women’s role in shaping the future of technologies

By Girija Kolagada, VP of Engineering, Progress

In the 1840s, Ada Lovelace wrote the world’s first computer program, setting the stage for computing long before the term existed. Over a century later, Jocelyn Bell Burnell, then a graduate student, discovered the first radio pulsars. Annie Easley, one of the first African Americans at NASA, wrote code that powered rocket technology and paved the way for hybrid vehicle batteries. Many such women haven’t made remarkable inventions, but they’ve birthed entire technological revolutions.

Today, the legacy continues with women in tech shaping the tech world across the globe. As we stand on the cusp of technological advancement driven by quantum computing, AI/ML, edge computing, and IoT, we need more women to take the lead in shaping tech and AI at every level: a transition that is already underway.

Across the globe, a wide range of STEM programs now encourage young women to pursue education and careers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. Financial aid and scholarships aimed at women in tech have also become more accessible, removing economic barriers that once limited participation. In India, female enrollment in STEM courses has grown from 38.4% in 2014-15 to more than 40% in 2024, encouraged in good measure by government initiatives. This enrollment growth is a robust foundation for India’s next wave of innovation, with over a million jobs emerging in fields like generative AI and quantum computing by 2030. This is a crucial opportunity for women to take on leading roles at the forefront of tech and innovation.

The Changing Landscape for Women in Tech

Opportunities for women to build careers in technology have expanded significantly over the past decade, driven by a combination of cultural shifts and targeted initiatives, aiming to make it easier for women to succeed in tech. Today, there is greater awareness that innovation benefits when women participate fully, and the industry is responding with tangible support.

Visible role models from engineering leaders to tech entrepreneurs are reshaping perceptions of what leadership in technology looks like. The adage, “You can’t be what you can’t see,” holds, as these women leaders inspire the next generation by demonstrating that it’s possible to break down barriers, overcome stereotypes, and build a career in a field historically dominated by men. This ecosystem of encouragement, comprising also mentorship programs, financial support, access to STEM education, and a more welcoming industry environment overall, is crucial to the growing importance of women in shaping tomorrow’s technologies.

Fostering Women’s Growth in Tech

Women’s professional growth in tech is also closely interconnected and influenced by a series of other factors. Women often face the dual challenge of managing personal responsibilities while pursuing professional growth. Often, there is hesitation in seeking help, whether from mentors, colleagues, family, or external support systems, out of a desire to manage everything independently. However, leveraging available support can significantly ease this journey, creating the space needed to focus on development, innovation, and long-term career goals.

Access to mentoring, sponsorship, and reliable services such as childcare or workplace flexibility are proving to be instrumental in helping women navigate their careers. Building a network of trusted allies and advocates also plays a role. Allies who believe in and value talent can help open doors to more opportunities. These networks not only provide professional guidance but also strengthen resilience and confidence in high-stakes environments.

As the age of AI and technology evolves rapidly, staying current and continuous learning becomes non-negotiable. I personally dedicate time every week outside of work to reading and getting familiar with the latest in AI. There are also many educational opportunities available today, from online courses and workshops to professional certifications and peer learning platforms for those seeking more active programs. With knowledge and adaptability as assets, women are better equipped to lead in emerging fields like AI, quantum computing, and edge technologies.

Finally, leadership plays a pivotal role. Women in senior positions have the opportunity and responsibility to lift others as they rise. By intentionally supporting emerging talent, offering mentorship, and challenging outdated stereotypes, today’s leaders can help cultivate the next generation of women innovators. Creating this cycle of support is not just good practice; it is essential for building a stronger, more inclusive technology landscape and is something in which I deeply believe.

In conclusion, the contributions of women to the tech industry have been monumental, and I am even more excited to see that expand in the future. As AI’s global market is set to exceed $4 trillion by 2033, its influence is expected to impact everything from healthcare and education to agriculture and entertainment. Hence, the focus must now shift to building systems that are comprehensive and sustainable by design, and women are well-positioned to play a big role in that and in guiding technology’s evolution, especially in the era of AI.