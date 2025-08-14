IBM unveils new India client experience centre in Mumbai and announces plans to support Government of Maharashtra’s Quantum initiatives

IBM announced the opening of the company’s new IBM India Client Experience Center in Mumbai. As part of the facility’s mission to support Indian enterprises’ use of AI, hybrid cloud, and quantum computing, the company has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with the Government of Maharashtra to identify opportunities for support for the state’s quantum initiatives. The LOI outlines areas of exploration that may include providing insight, knowledge, and expertise the state may use to help craft its own quantum initiative, and contributing to the development of the state’s quantum ecosystem through workshops and other skills development efforts.

Inaugurating the center, Shri Devendra Fadnavis, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Maharashtra said, “With AI, quantum computing, and semiconductors, we are building a Viksit Maharashtra and Viksit Bharat. These technologies can accelerate sustainability and efficiency across sectors, creating new opportunities for growth and progress. Through our collaboration with IBM, we will harness quantum innovation to transform lives, while building a skilled talent pool to democratize its benefits and make them accessible to every citizen of the state”.

Hans Dekkers, General Manager, IBM Asia Pacific, said, “IBM India Client Experience Centre reinforces our commitment to helping advance India’s journey in AI, hybrid cloud, and quantum computing. Our interest in helping the Government of Maharashtra build its vibrant quantum ecosystem exemplifies our commitment.”

“IBM welcomes the opportunity to engage with the Government of Maharashtra on advancing quantum computing skills in the state, in alignment with the country’s National Quantum Mission, and vision of Viksit Bharat,” said Sandip Patel, Managing Director, IBM India and South Asia.

The IBM India Experience Centre will be located in IBM India’s new offices in Mumbai, and will serve as a dynamic space where IBM experts, clients, and partners will collaborate to co-create solutions tailored to India’s unique business challenges. It will also offer immersive experiences across IBM’s full portfolio such as AI, including the watsonx platform, data and automation, cybersecurity, hybrid cloud, and consulting-led transformation.