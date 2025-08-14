Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  IBM unveils new India client experience centre in Mumbai and announces plans to support Government of Maharashtra’s Quantum initiatives

IBM unveils new India client experience centre in Mumbai and announces plans to support Government of Maharashtra’s Quantum initiatives

News
By Express Computer
0 6

IBM announced the opening of the company’s new IBM India Client Experience Center in Mumbai. As part of the facility’s mission to support Indian enterprises’ use of AI, hybrid cloud, and quantum computing, the company has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with the Government of Maharashtra to identify opportunities for support for the state’s quantum initiatives. The LOI outlines areas of exploration that may include providing insight, knowledge, and expertise the state may use to help craft its own quantum initiative, and contributing to the development of the state’s quantum ecosystem through workshops and other skills development efforts.

Inaugurating the center, Shri Devendra Fadnavis, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Maharashtra said, “With AI, quantum computing, and semiconductors, we are building a Viksit Maharashtra and Viksit Bharat. These technologies can accelerate sustainability and efficiency across sectors, creating new opportunities for growth and progress. Through our collaboration with IBM, we will harness quantum innovation to transform lives, while building a skilled talent pool to democratize its benefits and make them accessible to every citizen of the state”.

Hans Dekkers, General Manager, IBM Asia Pacific, said, “IBM India Client Experience Centre reinforces our commitment to helping advance India’s journey in AI, hybrid cloud, and quantum computing. Our interest in helping the Government of Maharashtra build its vibrant quantum ecosystem exemplifies our commitment.”

“IBM welcomes the opportunity to engage with the Government of Maharashtra on advancing quantum computing skills in the state, in alignment with the country’s National Quantum Mission, and vision of Viksit Bharat,” said Sandip Patel, Managing Director, IBM India and South Asia.

The IBM India Experience Centre will be located in IBM India’s new offices in Mumbai,  and will serve as a dynamic space where IBM experts, clients, and partners will collaborate to co-create solutions tailored to India’s unique business challenges. It will also offer immersive experiences across IBM’s full portfolio such as AI, including the watsonx platform, data and automation, cybersecurity, hybrid cloud, and consulting-led transformation.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus

Stay updated with News, Trending Stories & Conferences with Express Computer
Follow us on Linkedin
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image