ideaForge sets new benchmarks with NETRA 5: A resilient, versatile and futureproof UAV for critical missions

ideaForge Technology Limited proudly announces the NETRA 5, a futureproof unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) designed to strengthen global defence and security capabilities. Focused on resilience and versatility with homegrown technology, the NETRA 5 sets new industry benchmarks with its cutting-edge intelligence, adaptability, and operational durability.

Powered by ideaForge’s advanced onboard compute, the NETRA 5 can enable AI-driven mission workflows, including the detection of military assets such as bunkers, tanks, bridges, posts, and obstacles. It can also identify and track moving objects or people in real-time, during both day and night operations. The NETRA 5’s modular design features a primary payload with dual EO/IR sensors, complemented by a secondary payload bay that supports an open communication protocol, enabling seamless expansion and customisation of payloads such as LiDAR, multispectral sensors, Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR), drop payload unlocking new uses cases like fog penetration, threat detection, precision delivery, target penetration and mapping.

“We are proud to introduce the NETRA 5, a game-changer in unmanned aerial technology,” said Mr. Ankit Mehta, CEO of ideaForge Technology Limited. “With its ability to operate in GNSS-denied environments, endure extreme weather conditions, and adapt to diverse mission needs, NETRA 5 represents a breakthrough in autonomy, resilience, and versatility. It is not just a UAV; it’s a leap forward in ensuring operational success in the most critical scenarios. This innovation reflects our unwavering commitment to empowering defence forces with cutting-edge solutions that redefine the future of unmanned systems.”

Built for the most challenging conditions, the NETRA 5 is equipped with all-weather radar sensors all around for obstacle detection and avoidance, ensuring safe operations in complex environments. Its frequency-hopping technology enhances resistance to jamming, and GNSS-denied operation ensures reliable mission execution with continuous downlink for uninterrupted intelligence.

Weighing less than 8 kg in maximum take-off weight (MTOW), the NETRA 5 is man-portable and deployable in under three minutes. It can withstand up to 5000 landings and is designed for extreme operational conditions, including a wide temperature range and difficult environments. The NETRA 5 also features a dedicated secondary payload bay with an open payload interface and standardised mounts, ensuring futureproof adaptability.

NETRA 5 is the “Para Commando” of drones—resilient to disruptions and adaptable to all missions, ensuring unmatched operational readiness for today and tomorrow. Designed for rapid deployment, enhanced safety, and superior resilience, NETRA 5 is a force multiplier in defence and civil modernisation efforts. We will be unveiling NETRA 5 along with SWITCH V2, our Tactical UAV, and the logistics UAV Concept at Aero India 2025 in Bengaluru (Hall C, Booth No. 4.6).