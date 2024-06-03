Express Computer

IDEMIA secure transactions partners with IIT Hyderabad on post-quantum cryptography

IDEMIA secure transactions partners with IIT Hyderabad on post-quantum cryptography

IDEMIA Secure Transactions (IST), a division of IDEMIA Group, announces a strategic research partnership with Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad (IIT Hyderabad) on Post Quantum Cryptography. The objective of the partnership will be to strengthen privacy frameworks against quantum threats, with a specific focus on designing post-quantum schemes based on lattices and to create post-quantum cryptography solutions that ultimately ensure the long-term security of products. As part of this partnership project, IST will sponsor PhD scholars over a four-year period.

IST’s active involvement in advancing post-quantum cryptography efforts in India includes collaborations with key industry and government bodies. The company actively contributes to standardization bodies and organizations in India, including TSDSI, TEC, and CDOT, showcasing its commitment to advancing cryptographic research in the region.

IDEMIA Secure Transactions is committed to fostering innovation globally, having established multiple post-quantum research partnerships with European universities. These collaborations aim to invest in our future and further technological advancements in cryptographic research.

“We are excited to embark on this journey with IDEMIA in advancing post-quantum research. IDEMIA Secure Transactions’ unparalleled expertise and commitment to innovation align seamlessly with our vision. Together, we look forward to pioneering ground-breaking solutions that will shape the future of cryptographic systems and safeguard transactions worldwide.” said Dr Mudrika Khandelwal, Dean, Alumni and Corporate Relations, at IIT Hyderabad.

“We are very excited to launch this academic partnership with IIT Hyderabad. At IDEMIA Secure Transactions, we are committed to advancing technology and safeguarding information in the post-quantum era. By nurturing the next generation of scholars and engineers and fostering collaborations with esteemed institutions like IIT Hyderabad, we’re spearheading the evolution towards a secure digital future.” said Paul DISCHAMP, Cryptography & Security Lab Director R&D at IDEMIA Secure Transactions.

