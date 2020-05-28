IIM Bangalore: Spearheading tech implementations in education and campus management

Read Article

Which new technology implementations at IIM Bangalore have led to excellence in learning processes for students?

IIMB was one of the first schools to embrace technology in education and campus management. In the online learning space IIMB were one of the early adopters of the distributed classroom concept, wherein classes were conducted in multiple locations simultaneously using video conferencing. Our foray into offering MOOCs on Swayam and edX was a logical extension of that.

More recently, IIMB has switched to online classes for some of our long duration programmes.

How can higher education institutions leverage technology for dealing with unprecedented situations like the coronavirus outbreak?

In the post Covid world educational institutions are likely to face many new challenges,

• The increased uncertainty. When will we return to business usual? Also, there will be relapses. So, we are looking at the disruptions coming periodically over at least the next one-two years.

• For most institutions there has been a huge disruption in academic schedules. Class schedules must be reworked, exams need to be rescheduled.

• The primary challenge posed by Covid is the need for social distancing and the possibility of unanticipated disruptions in the academic schedule. In a context where either some or all students may not be physically present in the classroom, use of video conferencing technology provides the best alternative to in-class face to face interactions.

What have been your initiatives to ensure continuity in learning, for your students, during the lockdown?

IIMB has continued to offer online classes in a synchronous mode. We have also supported our faculty and students in making this transition to online as comfortable as possible.

Which, according to you, are the emerging technologies that will make a significant difference in the education sector in the future?

A host of new technologies are emerging. The most obvious are virtual reality and augmented reality based learning experiences. Combining that with AI based virtual tutors, learning analytics, and customised learning pathways, the educational landscape of the future may look rather different.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]