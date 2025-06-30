Iksha Labs Set to Unveil Custom AI Voice Agents for BFSI sector to drive operational efficiency at scale

Iksha Labs has introduced its AI-powered voice agents into the BFSI sector, enabling human-like customer interactions and streamlining debt recovery and payment reminders.

Speaking about the launch, CEO of Iksha Labs, Hitesh Ganjoo, said, “Our voice agents, powered by advanced natural language processing (NLP) technologies, are designed to integrate seamlessly into existing CRM systems. These intelligent agents are already delivering measurable impact—including a 20% reduction in operational staffing needs and a 25%+ increase in financial recovery rates—within weeks of deployment.”

He further added, “With our AI-powered voice agents, we are not just driving efficiency—we’re humanising automation. This technology is enabling BFSI institutions to become more agile, customer-focused, and digitally mature. In our early pilots, we are seeing huge upside to adoption of AI Agents, which can reduce operational bottlenecks and often exceed expectations.”

Transforming BFSI Operations Through AI Voice Tech

Iksha Labs’ AI voice agents have been strategically developed to address the high-volume, repetitive communication needs of BFSI organisations, while also improving customer experiences through human-like interactions. From personalised payment reminders to intelligent debt collection, these agents ensure faster and more efficient communication touchpoints.

Core Use Cases and Key Benefits:

Payment Reminders & Debt Collection:

Personalised outbound calls to improve payment compliance Context-aware conversations leading to better customer responses

Operational Excellence: 20% reduction in staffing needs Seamless CRM integration and automation of repetitive tasks

Rapid Deployment: Implementation within 7 days Customisation for compliance and business-specific needs

Real-Time Analytics & Insights: Integrated dashboards for call data and performance tracking Actionable intelligence for ongoing optimisation



Customer-Centric AI Innovation

Iksha Labs’ voice agents exhibit natural, empathetic conversational abilities that have resonated well with users. Post-call surveys conducted by the company revealed positive customer sentiment and appreciation for the AI agents’ human-like empathy and clarity.

Flexible, Scalable, and Risk-Free Adoption